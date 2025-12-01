Central Bank Reports Drop In Fast Transfer Transactions

As of November 1, a total of 1.463 billion manat was transferred to banks in Azerbaijan through fast money transfer systems across 2.762 million transactions, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

