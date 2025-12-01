403
Germany urges Europe to boost Ukraine’s air defenses system
(MENAFN) Germany signaled Monday that European nations must expand their military assistance to Ukraine, with a particular focus on reinforcing the country’s air-defense capacity. According to general briefings in Brussels, Deputy Defense Minister Sebastian Hartmann said the day’s discussions would revolve around support for Kyiv and ways to further strengthen Europe’s overall defense posture.
Hartmann noted that Russia has shown no inclination toward dialogue. "We see absolutely no willingness to negotiate from Russia. Attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure are intensifying, and a brutal offensive against Ukraine continues," he said. He added that these circumstances demand stronger European backing: "This means we must do everything we can to ensure Ukraine can further develop its air defenses and maintain ammunition availability."
He stated that European governments share a unified perspective regarding the recent U.S.-led push for a peace arrangement, emphasizing that bolstering Ukraine now would improve its leverage in any future talks. Hartmann underscored that "No decision on Ukraine can be taken without Ukraine at the table. Only Ukraine can decide on its territorial sovereignty," and added that Kyiv’s independence depends on its military strength: "The third and crucial point is that Ukraine's sovereignty requires a strong Ukrainian army capable of defending itself—because that is what makes Ukraine a sovereign state."
