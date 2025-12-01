Water And Agriculture, IFAT Saudi Arabia To Launch In Riyadh Next January

Under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen A. AlFadley, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, IFAT Saudi Arabia will take place from 26 to 28 January 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.

Bringing together more than 450 exhibitors from 35 countries, the event presents more than 3,500 innovative solutions and technologies in waste management, recycling, water treatment and desalination, energy recovery, air quality, as well as digital and smart environmental solutions.

Participation of international pavilions from Austria, China, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Türkiye and the United Kingdom strengthen international cooperation. Supporting Saudi Vision 2030, the event provides opportunities to exchange expertise in sustainability, advance the Kingdom's goals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 and accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

The hosts prominent companies and stakeholders to form partnerships, explore investment opportunities, discuss sector challenges, share best practices and explore the latest environmental solutions and technologies. It will contribute to supporting regional efforts in sustainable waste and water management.

The event includes a comprehensive conference programme held across two specialized stages, including the Orange Stage focused on waste management and the Blue Stage dedicated to the water sector. A high-level summit will address challenges and opportunities in waste management, recycling and the water sector, with participation from senior leaders and decision-makers from both public and private sectors.

Discussions at the summit will cover the Kingdom's environmental transformation, the future outlook of the industry, the role of smart technologies in recycling, strategies to support the circular economy through aligned policies and implementation, the significance of public-private partnerships as well as innovative solutions for waste management and resource sustainability.

IFAT Saudi Arabia is the largest event of its kind in the Kingdom, bringing together global expertise and local leadership to accelerate environmental goals. It is part of the global IFAT network, which organizes leading environmental exhibitions in seven countries, connecting technology providers with government and private-sector decision-makers to support sustainable transformation.