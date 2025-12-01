'He's Always Been Electrifying In The Field,' Says Tilak Varma After Witnessing Kohli's Blitzkrieg Vs SA

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) India batter Tilak Varma was all praises for his teammate and former captain Virat Kohli after witnessing the latter's century against South Africa on Sunday at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Kohli notched up his 83rd career international ton, his 52nd in the 50-over format, when India took on the Proteas in the first game of the three-match ODI series. Walking in to bat in just the fourth over after Yashasvi Jasiwal's early dismissal, Kohli took on the opposition bowlers with sheer confidence to score a massive 135 off 120 deliveries.

Varma considered himself lucky to have witnessed Kohli score the century live. Speaking in a video shared by bcci, said, "We've seen one of the best knocks again. I am very happy that I have seen a 100 of Virat bhai live. Since the last 17 years, he has always been electrifying in the field. The batting, fielding, everything. He's absolutely top."

He also stated that he's learnt a lot from Kohli's knocks and will try to talk to the stalwart as much as possible and hope to implement the learnings when he takes the field.

“I've learnt a lot and it's a pleasure to watch him live. I will keep talking to him and learn as much as I can. If I get an opportunity in the coming games, I can implement in those games as well,” he added.

Kohli's masterful 135 in the first ODI in Ranchi not only powered India to a 17-run win but also handed the Men in Blue a 1-0 lead in the series.

The two sides will next face each other on Wednesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, with the hosts aiming to make it two wins in a row and take an unassailable 2-0 lead to clinch the series early on.