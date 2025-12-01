403
Pope Leo states Erdogan's ties with Ukraine, Russia, US may end war
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV said Sunday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s strong connections with the leaders of the US, Russia, and Ukraine could create openings for dialogue, support a ceasefire, and potentially contribute to ending the conflict in Ukraine, according to reports.
His comments were made aboard a flight to Lebanon after concluding a significant three-day tour of Türkiye that included stops in Ankara, Istanbul, and the historic city of Iznik, formerly known as Nicaea.
Reflecting on the visit, the pope explained that "To have come to Türkiye and now to Lebanon on this trip, there was, of course, a special theme of, if you will, being a messenger of peace, of wanting to promote peace throughout the region." He also emphasized that meeting with Erdoğan was an "important element" of the journey.
He highlighted Türkiye’s example of coexistence between its Muslim-majority population and its Christian communities, describing it as a model of the kind of harmony "we all would be looking for throughout the world."
Turning to the Middle East, the pontiff reaffirmed the Vatican’s longstanding support for a two-state solution. He acknowledged that Israel currently rejects such an approach but insisted it remains the only realistic route to resolving the conflict. He noted that the Vatican aims to serve as a mediating presence to help achieve an outcome rooted in fairness.
"We have also spoken about this with President Erdogan. He certainly agrees with this proposal. Türkiye has an important role that could play in this," he added.
