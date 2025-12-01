403
US-Ukraine talks focus on potential Russia border in peace deal
(MENAFN) Discussions between the United States and Ukraine on Sunday were largely centered on determining where a prospective peace deal would define the de facto border with Russia, according to Ukrainian officials cited in reports.
Officials described the five-hour session in Florida as “difficult” and “intense” but ultimately productive.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to meet with the US special envoy later this week, has insisted that Russia will not stop its military operations until it controls the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.
The United States has been encouraging Ukraine to consider ceding some territory in Donbas as part of an effort to persuade Putin to accept a peace settlement—a move that could be both politically sensitive and domestically contentious for Kyiv.
The American delegation gathered at the envoy’s private golf club near Miami on Sunday to advance discussions on territorial boundaries in preparation for the upcoming meeting with Putin.
After an initial hour-long meeting with a larger group, the talks narrowed to three representatives from each side, with almost the entire discussion focusing on territorial demarcation, the Ukrainian officials said.
The US team included the special envoy, the Secretary of State, and a senior presidential adviser, while Ukraine was represented by its national security adviser, the armed forces chief of staff, and the deputy military intelligence chief.
Following the group discussions, the Ukrainian national security adviser met privately with the US envoy and later briefed the Ukrainian president on the outcomes.
“It was intense but not negative. We really appreciate serious US engagement. Our position is that we have to make everything to help the US succeed without losing our country and preventing another aggression from happening,” one Ukrainian official stated after the meeting.
Reports indicated that the Ukrainian president had initially hoped to negotiate territorial issues directly with the US president, but the president reportedly suggested he would only hold talks with either leader once a potential agreement was closer to completion.
