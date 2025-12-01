Azerbaijan's Carpet Art Weaves Way Into Global Hearts Master Artisan On 'Dialogue With Tofig Abbasov' (VIDEO/PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Baku Network expert platform rolled out the next part of the analytical video series "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the studio was the renowned carpet-making master, member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, and professor at the European University and the European Academy of Natural Sciences, Eldar Hajiev.

The discussion focused on the spiritual, artistic, and national value of the Azerbaijani carpet, as well as cultural heritage and attempts to appropriate it.

Hajiyev noted that for Azerbaijanis, a carpet is far more than a household item - it is an essential part of their cultural identity.

“We grew up on carpets; carpets hung on our walls. It is a symbol that accompanies us throughout life,” he said.

He highlighted that Azerbaijani carpets are distinctly different from Persian carpets and those of other weaving schools. While the Tabriz tradition is characterized by floral designs, the Karabakh, Gazakh, Shirvan, and Guba schools are based on geometric symbolism, which lends them a deeper philosophical and mystical meaning. According to him, this geometric style is particularly admired in Europe and America.

Hajiyev drew special attention to the Karabakh school of carpet weaving, praising its vivid colors, expressive motifs, and deep connections to the Silk Road.“In Jabrayil and Shusha, they wove carpets adorned with roses and flowers,” he noted.

He added that every regional carpet-weaving tradition in Azerbaijan carries its own unique signature, from weaving density to ornament style and color palette, reflecting the depth and sophistication of the country's artistic heritage.

Hajiyev also spoke about his post-Victory collection, noting how it blends tradition with innovation.“I synthesize Karabakh patterns with new ideas; my carpets reflect the Karabakh horse, national dress, and the symbolism of revival,” he added.

The artist added that global interest in Azerbaijani carpet weaving continues to rise. His miniatures inspired by Nizami's Khamsa are now in the hands of collectors from the UK and Germany, and his exhibitions have reached audiences in France, the UAE, and Ukraine.

Another part of the discussion focused on multiculturalism as an intrinsic feature of Azerbaijani society.

“Talysh, Lezgins, and Mountain Jews have lived in Azerbaijan for centuries. We don't just coexist, we inspire one another,” he remarked.

Hajiyev also highlighted that his exhibitions include carpets themed around all three major religions: Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.“We are united by much more than what divides us. Art must inspire, cultivate taste, and uphold the ideals of peace,” he said.

The full video recording of the program is presented to our readers below:

