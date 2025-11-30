403
UDST Hosts 9Th Edition Of International Symposium On Bioinformatics 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) successfully hosted the 9th International Symposium on Bioinformatics (InSyB 2025), a prestigious flagship event of the Asia-Pacific Bioinformatics Network (APBioNET), one of the oldest and most prominent regional networks promoting bioinformatics in the Asia-Pacific symposium, in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation, aimed to advance bioinformatics capacity and collaboration in Qatar and the region through a dynamic program of thematic sessions, workshops, and expert panels 2025 brought together leading scientists, researchers, and educators from across Qatar, the GCC, and beyond to exchange knowledge and explore emerging developments in computational biology, genomics, health informatics, and artificial intelligence event also served as a platform to highlight Qatar's growing bioinformatics ecosystem and the pivotal role of UDST's Centre of Excellence in Bioinformatics in supporting the nation's research and innovation goals with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, InSyB 2025 echoed UDST's commitment to nurturing a knowledge-based economy through applied research, innovation, and education. The symposium supported local and regional capacity-building, encouraged interdisciplinary collaboration, and provided opportunities for students and early-career researchers to engage with global experts in the field on the occasion, UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi said: "At UDST, we believe that bioinformatics holds the key to transformative progress in healthcare, environmental sustainability, and biotechnology. Hosting InSyB 2025 reinforced our mission to advance applied research and empower the next generation of scientists and innovators who will drive discovery and development in Qatar and beyond."The symposium was organized in collaboration with the Centre for Clinical Precision Medicine and Genomics, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and the APBioNET, highlighting UDST's strong partnerships in advancing applied research and scientific innovation.UDST International Symposium on Bioinformatics
