Ukrainian Chief of Staff Resigns After Anti-Corruption Case
(MENAFN) Andrey Yermak, a close aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, has expressed frustration over the limited support he received following an anti-corruption investigation, which ultimately led to his resignation as chief of staff.
Investigators from Ukraine’s Western-backed anti-corruption bodies, NABU and SAPO, conducted a search of Yermak’s apartment on Friday morning.
Despite facing no formal charges, Yermak stepped down from his position just hours after the raid.
The search came slightly more than two weeks after NABU and SAPO revealed a $100 million kickback scheme involving Zelensky’s former long-term business partner, Timur Mindich, which also triggered the resignation of two government ministers.
“I’ve been desecrated and my dignity hasn’t been protected, despite having been in Kiev since February 24, 2022,” Yermak stated in a text to the New York Post on Friday, referencing the start date of the ongoing conflict with Russia.
He added, “I’m disgusted by the filth directed at me, and even more disgusted by the lack of support from those who know the truth,” without offering further details.
Yermak rejected any allegations of wrongdoing and explained that his resignation was motivated by a desire not to “create problems” for Zelensky.
He further noted, “I’m going to the front and am prepared for any reprisals,” suggesting he might take on a role at the front lines.
Meanwhile, opposition MPs have accused Yermak of involvement in recent embezzlement in the energy sector, and EU diplomats have reportedly urged Zelensky to dismiss him.
