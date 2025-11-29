Pope Leo XIV Visits Sultan Ahmed Mosque In Istanbul During Historic Turkiye Trip

MENAFN - AzerNews) Pope Leo XIV visited the Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul on the second day of his historic visit to Turkiye,reports, citing international media.

During the visit, the head of the Turkish Religious Affairs Administration guided the Pope through the mosque, highlighting its tall blue-brick dome, one of the architectural masterpieces of the site.

By visiting the mosque, the leader of the Catholic Church continued the legacy of his predecessors and demonstrated his respect for Turkiye's Muslim majority.

This trip marks Pope Leo XIV's first foreign visit to Turkiye. Following his stay in Istanbul, he is scheduled to travel to Lebanon, where he is expected to speak extensively about peace in the Middle East.