Under The Patronage Of The Ministry Of Sports 'Anti-Doping Awareness Programme' Continues Its Activities To Raise Awareness About The Dangers Of Doping



Dr Mai Al Jaber: The program represents a national milestone in promoting a culture of fair play and building an integrated system for driving awareness and prevention of doping risks, in line with the highest international standards.

Ms Safa Taryam: Raising anti-doping awareness is a cornerstone of sports development and enhancing elite athletes' ability to compete with integrity and uphold key values.

The program provided athletes with foundational knowledge on Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), their rights and responsibilities and doping control procedures, empowering them to follow professional conduct based on integrity and transparency. The program focuses on educating coaches and administrators about their role in protecting athletes and ensuring compliance with official anti-doping regulations.

United Arab Emirates, Saturday, 29 November 2025-

Under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports, the 'Anti-Doping Awareness Programme' continues its activities. It is jointly organised by the Elite Sport UAE (ESUAE) in collaboration with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), with an aim to raise awareness and nurture a culture of integrity within the national sports sector. The program was held at the Emirates Center for Sports Science and Sports Medicine, attracting over 40 participants from various sports federations.

The program featured two lectures: one for athletes, the other for coaches and administrative staff, introduced by expert Ahmed Ibrahim, covering several key pillars of the anti-doping system, including Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), athletes' rights and responsibilities, doping control procedures, and the roles and responsibilities as outlined in the National Anti-Doping Regulations.

Dr Mai Al Jaber, President of the National Anti-Doping Agency, noted that the program is a key milestone in ongoing national efforts to foster a culture of fair participation in sports, as raising awareness about the risks of doping is crucial to ensuring athletic integrity.

She further stated: 'By organising innovative educational programs like these, we aim to raise awareness among athletes, coaches and doctors. Anti-doping commitment is not merely a regulatory obligation; it is vital to fostering a robust sports ecosystem where rules, values and ethics are foremost. The program also reflects wider efforts to position the UAE as a leading sports hub, committed to upholding the highest standards of athletic integrity in line with approved international regulations.'

Ms Safa Taryam, Executive Director of the ESUAE, also highlighted the importance of the partnership in promoting awareness among high-performance athletes.

She stated: 'At the Committee, we remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure that UAE athletes are fully aware of their rights and responsibilities and are capable of making sound decisions in their careers. Moreover, the program reflects our ambitious vision to ensure that outstanding athletic performances are achieved through integrity, thereby nurturing true sports champions. The lectures conducted during the program will provide athletes with the requisite tools that they need to compete with transparency and confidence, in line with global best practices.'

The first lecture held as part of the program featured practical discussions and case studies, reflecting global sports expertise. It was designed to raise athletes' awareness and enable them to follow ethical practices throughout their careers. It also aims to promote a strictly professional conduct rooted in integrity and transparency, further reinforcing athletes' commitment to following ethical sports practices, whether as part of clubs, national teams, or sports organisations.

The lecture also educated athletes about prevention mechanisms, ways to avoid violations, and the impact doping could have on one's career, health, and the reputation of the UAE sports sector.

The second lecture was dedicated to sports sector officials such as coaches, administrators, and technical staff. It explored the roles and responsibilities of administrative and technical personnel in line with the national anti-doping regulations and international standards.

It also focused on how coaches and administrators can protect athletes from violations, the mechanisms for handling suspicious cases, methods of documentation, reporting requirements, and the need to raise awareness about the penalties for breaching official obligations.

The 'Anti-Doping Awareness Programme', which runs until January 2026, targets diverse stakeholders of the national sports ecosystem, including doctors, coaches, administrators, athletes of various age groups, and parents of young athletes.

This program is a part of an exemplary lineup of initiatives led by the Ministry of Sports in collaboration with its partners to strengthen sports integrity frameworks and raise awareness about the dangers of doping, its reporting mechanisms, and commitment to sports governance. It also marks a pivotal milestone in elevating the reputation and standing of the Emirati sports landscape globally, led by a commitment to upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability, as well as organising community partnerships to build a robust, sustainable sports ecosystem.

