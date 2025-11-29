403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flooding, Landslides Devastate Indonesia’s Sumatra
(MENAFN) Intense flooding and landslides across Indonesia’s Sumatra Island have resulted in at least 116 deaths, with 42 individuals still unaccounted for, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Friday.
BNPB head Suharyanto reported that North Sumatra has suffered the worst impact.
Now entering the fourth day of emergency operations, rescue teams continue to face major obstacles, including treacherous terrain, ruined access routes, and persistent severe weather.
“Up to this moment, we have confirmed 116 casualties and 42 missing,” Suharyanto stated during a press conference broadcast on the BNPB’s YouTube channel.
A media outlet also noted that thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes amid the extreme conditions.
Large sections of the affected region remain unreachable, prompting fears that the number of victims could increase as rescue efforts progress.
BNPB head Suharyanto reported that North Sumatra has suffered the worst impact.
Now entering the fourth day of emergency operations, rescue teams continue to face major obstacles, including treacherous terrain, ruined access routes, and persistent severe weather.
“Up to this moment, we have confirmed 116 casualties and 42 missing,” Suharyanto stated during a press conference broadcast on the BNPB’s YouTube channel.
A media outlet also noted that thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes amid the extreme conditions.
Large sections of the affected region remain unreachable, prompting fears that the number of victims could increase as rescue efforts progress.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment