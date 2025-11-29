Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flooding, Landslides Devastate Indonesia’s Sumatra


2025-11-29 04:00:50
(MENAFN) Intense flooding and landslides across Indonesia’s Sumatra Island have resulted in at least 116 deaths, with 42 individuals still unaccounted for, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Friday.

BNPB head Suharyanto reported that North Sumatra has suffered the worst impact.

Now entering the fourth day of emergency operations, rescue teams continue to face major obstacles, including treacherous terrain, ruined access routes, and persistent severe weather.

“Up to this moment, we have confirmed 116 casualties and 42 missing,” Suharyanto stated during a press conference broadcast on the BNPB’s YouTube channel.

A media outlet also noted that thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes amid the extreme conditions.

Large sections of the affected region remain unreachable, prompting fears that the number of victims could increase as rescue efforts progress.

