AU Halts Guinea-Bissau’s Participation After Military Takeover
(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) announced Saturday that it has immediately barred Guinea-Bissau from engaging in any of its functions until the nation’s constitutional governance is reinstated, according to an official statement.
This move by the AU’s Peace and Security Council was issued two days after the country’s armed forces declared that President Umaro Sissoco Embaló had been removed from power.
In its declaration, the Council firmly denounced the Nov. 26 military coup, labeling it an unlawful seizure of authority that breaches AU principles.
As a result, Guinea-Bissau has been suspended without delay from all AU operations until its constitutional framework is restored.
The resolution followed an emergency meeting held by the Council on Friday.
Additionally, the Council insisted on the immediate and unconditional release of detained election officials and political figures.
