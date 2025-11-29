403
China says it does not aim to engage in space race with any nation
(MENAFN) China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday stated that it does not intend to compete in a space race, responding to US President Donald Trump’s recent claims that Washington is now “dominating space” after previously “losing it to both China and Russia.”
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing that China is committed to the peaceful use of outer space and opposes any arms race or weaponization of space. She emphasized that China does not seek any so-called advantage over other nations in space exploration or military capabilities.
Trump, speaking on Thursday, highlighted the establishment of the US Space Force in 2019 and said the US has “put some very good people” in the force. He claimed that America had been “losing to China and Russia substantially” but is now “leading China and Russia substantially.”
China’s statement underscores its official position that space exploration should remain peaceful, even as global powers increasingly focus on military and strategic capabilities in orbit.
