Switzerland focuses on ground-based air defense amid drone threats

2025-11-29 02:55:30
(MENAFN) Switzerland has announced it will prioritize strengthening ground-based air defense to better safeguard its airspace and counter potential drone attacks, temporarily putting other military projects on hold to manage costs.

Swiss authorities stated Thursday that they will back three parliamentary motions during the winter session aimed at enhancing land-based air defense capabilities. Security committees from both chambers have called for “a rapid and comprehensive response to the extraordinary threat that Russia poses to European airspace.”

The motions call on the government to procure the necessary defense systems and sufficient munitions to ensure Swiss airspace can be defended. The texts specify that the objective is to neutralize drone attacks “even in large numbers” and emphasize that “the extraordinary situation requires immediate action.”

The Federal Council highlighted that the security situation in Europe has worsened significantly in recent months, and therefore it is prepared to prioritize ground-based air defense “within the limits of available resources.” Officials noted that this shift in focus will impact the development and restoration of other military capabilities.

