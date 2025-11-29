Rohit-Kohli Under Spotlight In Indiasa First ODI

File photo

Ranchi- India will look to address several lingering selection puzzles when they take on South Africa on Sunday in the first ODI of the three-match series where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the set-up for a short audition that could well shape their 2027 World Cup fate.

Both Rohit and Kohli now compete in just one international format, and with India scheduled to play only six ODIs in the next two months - three against the Proteas and three versus New Zealand at home in January - the stakes have rarely been higher for two of Indian cricket's modern-day greats.

The performance in these games could have a direct bearing on their prospects for the 2027 ODI World Cup. It may not seal their 2027 World Cup destinies, but it begins a high-stakes audition - one that could either extend two legendary careers or nudge them closer to an inevitable sunset.

A slice of symbolism

Incidentally, it was at this very JSCA Stadium back in 2013 that Rohit Sharma was first backed as a full-time opener - a defining moment that transformed not only his white-ball career but also India's 50-over outlook for years.

More than a decade later, the 37-year-old walks into Ranchi again, this time seeking a different kind of revival as India attempt to rebuild after losing the home Test series.

For India, the ODI series comes in the shadow of the T20 World Cup at home next year, a tournament that will invariably dictate selection priorities.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, too, enters this series under scrutiny though his job is not under threat sice his contract runs till 2027 World Cup.

His tactical calls and team selections were questioned after the Test setback - his second major failure since taking charge. This ODI series is an important opportunity for Gambhir to stabilise the narrative and showcase clarity in India's white-ball direction.

While the ODIs may not be his immediate priority with the T20 World Cup at home looming next year, Gambhir will nevertheless be keen to restore stability and demonstrate direction in India's white-ball approach.

The management would be keen to use the South Africa games to broaden the player pool, test evolving roles and identify cross-format performers who can offer stability in both white-ball squads.

Unsettled batting order

In this series too, India's XI remain far from settled with several senior players missing.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested, while regular captain Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are nursing injuries.