US Halts All Asylum Claim Decisions Following DC Shooting Incident
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has halted all asylum claim decisions following the Washington DC shooting incident, which claimed the life of a National Guard member and injured another.
The director Joseph Edlow said on X, "USCIS has halted all asylum decisions until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible."
"The safety of the American people always comes first," he added.
President Donald Trump announced late Thursday that he would "permanently pause" migration from Third World countries.
US authorities also announced measures minimize immigration and impose more restrictions. (end)
