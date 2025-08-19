WWE's 4 Biggest 2025 Storylines They Hope You'll Never Remember

WWE had shocking twists in 2025, but some didn't last long. Here are four storylines they'd rather you forget.

Earlier this year, WWE briefly released R-Truth, only to bring him back after fans voiced outrage online. When he returned, he ditched his light-hearted persona and reintroduced himself as Ron Killings, presenting a serious, almost somber character. For a short while, it looked like a new chapter was opening for the veteran.

But the run didn't stick. On SmackDown, Truth abandoned the Ron Killings gimmick and reverted to his comedic self, especially after a lighthearted segment with John Cena. WWE now seems eager to move past the failed reinvention, almost as though his release and serious stint never happened.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Triple H shocked the wrestling world by turning John Cena heel. For a legend long identified as the face of WWE, it was a massive twist. Yet, the heel arc fizzled out quickly. Fans struggled to connect with a villainous version of Cena, especially during what was supposed to be his farewell tour.

By the time SmackDown rolled around ahead of WWE SummerSlam, the 17-time World Champion was restored to his babyface role. The company quietly brushed the heel chapter aside, as if it never belonged in his storied legacy.

WWE made waves when rapper Travis Scott aligned himself with Cena and The Rock at Elimination Chamber. He later appeared at WWE WrestleMania 41, helping Cena capture the Undisputed Championship from Cody Rhodes. It was one of the more surreal celebrity tie-ins of recent memory.

Then, almost as suddenly as he arrived, Scott was gone. Reports pointed to issues between the rapper and WWE, leading to his complete removal from the storyline. His role is now rarely mentioned, despite being attached to a pivotal WrestleMania outcome.

Brock Lesnar resurfaced at SummerSlam 2025, going straight after John Cena. The Cenation Leader quickly accepted his challenge, setting up a blockbuster clash. But the real mystery was not Lesnar's return, it was the silence around his absence.

The Beast had been missing since SummerSlam 2023, leaving fans speculating about the reasons. While his name appeared in the Janel Grant lawsuit, WWE chose not to acknowledge it publicly. Creative has avoided addressing the gap entirely, leaving the hiatus hanging as something the company seems intent on sweeping under the rug.