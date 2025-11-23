Death Toll From Russian Strike In Ternopil Climbs To 34

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Taras Pastukh reported this on Facebook.

“As of now, we can state that 34 people have been killed. Of them, 33 have already been identified. For one person, forensic experts are still working to establish the identity,” Pastukh said.

According to him, two men, three women, and one child are considered missing.

“During the search operations, body fragments belonging to a man were found. Experts are now determining which of the two missing individuals they belong to. Although we cannot rule out that this may be yet another person, because at 8 Stus Street, those killed were not only residents of the building but also people who were passing by on their way to the shelter. We have four people who died at this address but did not live in the building,” Pastukh said on the air of Suspilne Novyny.

After the search-and-rescue operations at the missile strike sites are completed, law enforcement officers will continue working on the scene and gathering evidence regarding the munitions used to attack the buildings. In particular, there is an assumption that a Kh-101 missile hit the multi-story building on Stus Street.

“There is still an unclear situation at the building on 15 Kvitnia Street. The missile did not strike the building directly but landed nearby. However, 19 people were killed there. This was not caused by structural collapse; the people essentially burned inside the building. Experts are now trying to determine the type of munition that could have caused this. We assume that the explosion in the courtyard blew out the windows, after which some substance-either missile fuel or something else-was dispersed. It entered two building sections. And people were burned alive. They had no chance of survival during the debris clearance. Several people near the building were also injured,” Pastukh explained.

He added that according to assessments by explosive experts and investigators, the actions of the Russian occupiers demonstrate particular cynicism: the intended target was an industrial facility, but to hinder rescuers from quickly extinguishing the fire at the site, the Russians struck two residential buildings, forcing emergency services to redirect resources to saving people.

According to Pastukh, the multi-story building on Stus Street cannot be restored and will be completely dismantled. Experts will continue examining the other multi-story building.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of November 19, the Russians attacked Ternopil with attack drones and missile. Two residential multi-story buildings were hit in the city.

On November 22, search-and-rescue operations in Ternopil concluded after lasting four d ays.