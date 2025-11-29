403
Zelenskyy Announces Complete Restructuring of Presidential Office
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday that he is launching a comprehensive reorganization of the Office of the President, confirming that his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has handed in his resignation as Kyiv gets ready for an upcoming stage of negotiations with the US.
During his nightly address, Zelenskyy explained that he had recently engaged in nearly 20 discussions with international allies, all of whom voiced firm backing for Ukraine’s endurance despite ongoing pressure.
He underscored the importance of internal fortitude and cohesion at a time when diplomatic efforts are intensifying, noting that the presidential office will undergo a full-scale reset.
Zelenskyy verified Yermak’s departure and stated that deliberations concerning a replacement will start on Saturday.
He added that Ukraine’s team for the approaching discussions will feature the commander-in-chief as well as officials from the Foreign Ministry, the National Security and Defense Council, and the nation’s intelligence institutions.
The president emphasized that every domestic initiative must now be devoted completely to safeguarding Ukraine and bolstering its diplomatic strategy.
The forthcoming round of engagement with Washington follows recent US-Ukrainian talks in Geneva focused on a 28-point draft peace framework.
