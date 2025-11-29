403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Chanderi Eco Retreat Festival 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 28, 2025 | The 3 months festival 'Chanderi Eco Retreat and Fest' is commencing from November 28th at the famous tourist destination of Chanderi. It is being organized by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, in collaboration with the District Administration and Sunset Desert Camp. To promote Chanderi as a premier cultural and heritage destination, Madhya Pradesh Tourism also hosted a Fashion Show, with Fabindia as the opening brand.
The festival was inaugurated by the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr. Mohan Yadav via a video message. Union Minister of Communication and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, in the presence of Ashoknagar Collector Shri Aditya Singh, Deputy Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Shri Yuvraj Padole, MD of Fabindia William Bissell, and CEO of Tata Taneria Ambuj Narayan. This was followed by the much-anticipated Fashion Show, featuring multiple other brands like Taneira, Itokri, Noize Jeans, and Zee's by Tajwar which celebrated the artistic legacy and textile mastery of Chanderiâ€TMs handloom heritage.
During the event keynote, Mr. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communication of India said, "Chanderi is a true marvel of our heritage, a place that has warm hearts and is the embodiment of the power the live art of handloom holds. It is full of history; there are instances written in Sanskrit that chronicle its past. It is essential that this profound cultural legacy reaches every corner of the globe, and we are proud that Fabindia echoes the beauty of Chanderi handloom across the world like nobody can, ensuring this artistry is both preserved and celebrated."
A grand fashion and music ceremony dedicated to Chanderi's traditional weaving and its unique heritage - "Threads of Time: The Chanderi Saga" - was organized at the tent city after the inauguration ceremony. Fabindia had the honour of presenting a specially curated collection inspired by the exquisite textures, motifs, and weaving traditions of Chanderi. The showcase underscored Fabindia's commitment to enabling India's artisanal communities and preserving the cultural craft ecosystem through contemporary design.
While addressing the audience at the event, William N. Bissell, Managing Director, Fabindia Ltd. said, "It is a privilege for Fabindia to be part of Chanderi's artistic journey - a priceless heritage that reflects India's timeless craftsmanship, grace, and tradition. For over twenty-five years, our association has been built on respect, collaboration, and a shared love for the loom. The dedication of Chanderi's weavers continues to inspire us as they preserve and elevate this exquisite art form on the global stage. With the active participation of the younger generation, we are confident that Chanderi's legacy will continue to thrive, carrying India's pride and artistry to new heights with every weave."
Along with art and cultural activities, tourists can enjoy thrilling activities at the tent city, including a Hot Air Balloon Glow Show, ATV Rides, Zipline, and Air Gun Shooting. The festival will feature evening cultural programs, DJ Nights, Live Bands, and a Light and Sound show, which will showcase the historical story of Chanderi.
Chanderi is one of Madhya Pradesh's proudest cultural treasures - a place where history, craftsmanship, and living tradition come together in the most extraordinary way. 'Threads of Time: The Chanderi Saga' is more than an event; it is an immersive celebration of the soul of Chanderi and the unmatched skill of our artisans. By showcasing this timeless weave, we aim to highlight Chanderi not just as a fabric but as a world-class destination for heritage, culture, and creativity. Madhya Pradesh Tourism is delighted to support initiatives that bring global attention to our state's rich legacy, and we invite travellers from across India and the world to experience the magic of Chanderi for themselves. - Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture, Home, and Religious Trusts & Endowments, & Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board
The first day marks the beginning of a vibrant five-day celebration, which will include naturopathy sessions, weaving workshops, buyer-seller interactions, sound meditation, heritage walks, light & sound shows, yoga sessions, cultural programs, laser shows, musical performances, and a series of curated heritage experiences across Chanderi.
About Fabindia Ltd.:
Fabindia Ltd. was founded in 1960, with its first retail store in New Delhi. Bringing forth craftsmanship with contemporary designs, Fabindia carries a 65-year legacy of celebrating India's rich heritage, panning over 340+ stores across 127 cities within the country and 13 international outlets across 7 countries. The offering includes a variety of Indian and Western wear for men, women, and children.
The festival was inaugurated by the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr. Mohan Yadav via a video message. Union Minister of Communication and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, in the presence of Ashoknagar Collector Shri Aditya Singh, Deputy Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Shri Yuvraj Padole, MD of Fabindia William Bissell, and CEO of Tata Taneria Ambuj Narayan. This was followed by the much-anticipated Fashion Show, featuring multiple other brands like Taneira, Itokri, Noize Jeans, and Zee's by Tajwar which celebrated the artistic legacy and textile mastery of Chanderiâ€TMs handloom heritage.
During the event keynote, Mr. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communication of India said, "Chanderi is a true marvel of our heritage, a place that has warm hearts and is the embodiment of the power the live art of handloom holds. It is full of history; there are instances written in Sanskrit that chronicle its past. It is essential that this profound cultural legacy reaches every corner of the globe, and we are proud that Fabindia echoes the beauty of Chanderi handloom across the world like nobody can, ensuring this artistry is both preserved and celebrated."
A grand fashion and music ceremony dedicated to Chanderi's traditional weaving and its unique heritage - "Threads of Time: The Chanderi Saga" - was organized at the tent city after the inauguration ceremony. Fabindia had the honour of presenting a specially curated collection inspired by the exquisite textures, motifs, and weaving traditions of Chanderi. The showcase underscored Fabindia's commitment to enabling India's artisanal communities and preserving the cultural craft ecosystem through contemporary design.
While addressing the audience at the event, William N. Bissell, Managing Director, Fabindia Ltd. said, "It is a privilege for Fabindia to be part of Chanderi's artistic journey - a priceless heritage that reflects India's timeless craftsmanship, grace, and tradition. For over twenty-five years, our association has been built on respect, collaboration, and a shared love for the loom. The dedication of Chanderi's weavers continues to inspire us as they preserve and elevate this exquisite art form on the global stage. With the active participation of the younger generation, we are confident that Chanderi's legacy will continue to thrive, carrying India's pride and artistry to new heights with every weave."
Along with art and cultural activities, tourists can enjoy thrilling activities at the tent city, including a Hot Air Balloon Glow Show, ATV Rides, Zipline, and Air Gun Shooting. The festival will feature evening cultural programs, DJ Nights, Live Bands, and a Light and Sound show, which will showcase the historical story of Chanderi.
Chanderi is one of Madhya Pradesh's proudest cultural treasures - a place where history, craftsmanship, and living tradition come together in the most extraordinary way. 'Threads of Time: The Chanderi Saga' is more than an event; it is an immersive celebration of the soul of Chanderi and the unmatched skill of our artisans. By showcasing this timeless weave, we aim to highlight Chanderi not just as a fabric but as a world-class destination for heritage, culture, and creativity. Madhya Pradesh Tourism is delighted to support initiatives that bring global attention to our state's rich legacy, and we invite travellers from across India and the world to experience the magic of Chanderi for themselves. - Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture, Home, and Religious Trusts & Endowments, & Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board
The first day marks the beginning of a vibrant five-day celebration, which will include naturopathy sessions, weaving workshops, buyer-seller interactions, sound meditation, heritage walks, light & sound shows, yoga sessions, cultural programs, laser shows, musical performances, and a series of curated heritage experiences across Chanderi.
About Fabindia Ltd.:
Fabindia Ltd. was founded in 1960, with its first retail store in New Delhi. Bringing forth craftsmanship with contemporary designs, Fabindia carries a 65-year legacy of celebrating India's rich heritage, panning over 340+ stores across 127 cities within the country and 13 international outlets across 7 countries. The offering includes a variety of Indian and Western wear for men, women, and children.
Company:-Kaizzen
User:- Ishika Bisht
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment