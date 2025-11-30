1162 Packages Of Drugs Bound For Spain Were Seized By Panamanian Authorities -
On November 11, Panama reported the“historic” seizure of 13,508 kilograms of cocaine, valued at approximately $200 million on the street, from a tugboat intercepted in Panamanian Pacific waters en route to North America from Colombia. In this seizure, 10 people, nationals of Venezuela, Ecuador, Nicaragua, and Colombia, were arrested and have been brought before the appropriate authorities to be charged with international drug trafficking. Panama is a transit country for drugs produced in South America destined for the United States-the world's largest consumer of cocaine-and Europe. According to official data, Panama seized approximately 80 tons of illicit substances in 2024.
