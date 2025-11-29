Iran To Boycott FIFA World Cup Final Draw Over U.S. Visa Denial

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Tehran, Iran: Iran's Football Federation will boycott the final draw ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the United States refused to grant visas to several key members of its delegation, as the draw is scheduled for December 5 in Washington, D.C.

Making the announcement on Friday, federation spokesman, Amir Mehdi Alavi told state-run IRIB TV that the decision was reached after necessary inquiries, internal discussions, and consultations with Iran's Ministry of Sports and Youth and Foreign Ministry.

He condemned the U.S. actions as "non-sporting."

Alavi confirmed that FIFA was informed of the boycott and that its officials, including President Gianni Infantino, have been notified of the visa issue. FIFA has since promised to take the matter seriously, he noted.

The Iranian Students' News Agency reported that the visa denials impacted several key figures, including federation President Mehdi Taj, preventing them from attending, while four members, including men's national team head coach Amir Ghalenoei, were granted a visa.

The 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., will kick off in June next year.