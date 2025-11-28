Duterte Family Accepts ICC Rejection Of Interim Release With 'Peaceful Hearts'

The family of former president Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday (November 28) that they accept -“with peaceful hearts” - the International Criminal Court (ICC) Appeals Chamber's decision to deny Duterte's request for interim release.

According to GMA News, The Duterte family in a statement said they will continue working closely with his legal team and remain in constant communication with the former president as the case progresses.“We thank everyone who prayed with us today,” they added.

The ICC Appeals Chamber rejected all three arguments raised by Duterte's camp, upholding the earlier ruling that keeps him detained in The Hague, Netherlands. Judge Luz del Carmen Ibañez Carranza, who delivered the decision, explained that the pre-trial chamber's findings were based on a thorough evaluation of the evidence and information presented to the court.

“Finally, the Appeals Chamber notes that the pre-trial chamber reached its conclusions in relation to the risks enumerated in Article 58-1B of the Statute on the basis of a comprehensive assessment of the information before it,” the Appeals Chamber said in a decision read by Judge Luz del Carmen Ibañez Carranza.

“In the present case, having rejected the three grounds of appeal presented by the defense in the appeal brief, the appeals chamber unanimously confirms the impugned decision,” she added.

Duterte was arrested in the Philippines on March 11 following an ICC-issued warrant. He is now detained in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity in connection with alleged extrajudicial killings linked to his administration's drug war.

Senator Robin Padilla, one of Duterte's closest allies, expressed disappointment over the ruling, saying he had long hoped for a different outcome.

“Of course I'm sad - I've been waiting for this for so long,” Padilla said in an interview. He shared that he even stepped out of the Senate plenary to closely follow the court proceedings on television.

“But when the judge began reading the merits, I told my lawyer, 'This is over.' It's sad. I'm depressed," Padilla added.