Indian Expat Forum Holds Literary Festival

Indian community organisation Qatar Tamizhar Sangam (QTS), conducted the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Literary Festival recently, inspiring young minds through an expanded line up of creative and literary competitions.

This year's edition was broadened to include drawing, essay writing, and poetry competitions, in addition to the traditional elocution event. More than 250 students from various Indian schools in Qatar participated across sub-junior, junior, and senior categories.

The organisers noted that the expanded range of competitions was aimed at fostering inclusivity and inspiring more students to participate - an initiative closely aligned with Dr Kalam's belief in nurturing curiosity, creativity, and confidence in children.

The prize distribution ceremony and a special poetry event had Embassy of India's deputy chief of mission Sandeep Kumar as the chief guest. Winners in each category were honoured with trophies and certificates, while all participants received certificates of appreciation.

Adding an intellectual dimension to the event, a talk show on Sangam Literature was conducted, exploring its immense influence on ethics, life values, and contemporary culture. Scholars and speakers discussed how Sangam literary works continue to guide modern society with timeless wisdom on humanity, love, valour and moral conduct.

The festival concluded with renewed inspiration for participants and attendees, echoing Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's guiding words:“Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.”

