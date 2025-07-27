403
Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Market Size to Reach USD 8,049.3 Million in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) July 26, 2025 - The increasing expansion of cloud-based solutions is significantly driving the revenue growth of the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) market. The complexity of software dependencies and third-party components has surged in recent years due to the increasing migration to cloud environments among organizations. It necessitates comprehensive SBOM solutions to track and manage software components effectively. Cloud-based SBOM tools offer real-time monitoring, automated vulnerability detection, and seamless integration with DevSecOps workflows. It makes them essential for enterprises aiming to mitigate cybersecurity risks and comply with stringent regulations.
In addition, cloud-based SBOM solutions offer scalability, real-time updates, and effortless integration across various software ecosystems, effectively managing the increasing complexity of modern applications. In June 2024, cybersecurity leader RapidFort launched its innovative SBOM Warehouse feature, a Software Attack Surface Management (SASM) breakthrough. This advanced platform capability provides organizations with a centralized repository for managing SBOMs across their containerized environments, aligning closely with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recommendations.
However, privacy and confidentiality concerns are emerging as major constraints on the revenue growth of the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) market. As organizations implement SBOMs to enhance transparency in their software supply chains, there is increasing apprehension about the potential exposure of sensitive or proprietary information. Disclosing detailed software component inventories, particularly those containing proprietary code or third-party dependencies, could inadvertently reveal critical business data or intellectual property. Moreover, the need to share SBOMs across multiple stakeholders raises the risk of data breaches or unauthorized access, further intensifying security challenges in the market.
Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:
Based on the component, the global Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) market is segmented into tools and services. Tools segment is further sub-segmented into SBOM generators, SBOM analyzers, SBOM integration tools and others. Services segment is further sub-segmented into consulting services, implementation services, and maintenance and support.
The tools segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by the growing demand for automated solutions that streamline the creation, management, and analysis of SBOMs. As organizations place greater emphasis on software supply chain security, they increasingly require advanced tools to seamlessly integrate SBOM generation into their development workflows. For example, in March 2024, Lockheed Martin introduced Hoppr, an open-source SBOM analysis tool designed to process SBOMs in the CycloneDX format, enabling the generation of consistent and attestable bundles. The company has incorporated automated SBOM creation and analysis into its cybersecurity management practices. They utilize Hoppr alongside other internally developed tools.
Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:
North America dominated the SBOM market in 2024, driven by its advanced technological landscape, stringent regulatory framework, and increasing adoption of cybersecurity measures, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. In June 2024, for example, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched the "Schools and Libraries Cybersecurity Pilot Program," initially proposed by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in November 2023. This initiative aims to enhance cybersecurity for all K-12 schools and libraries, both public and private.
Additionally, the region hosts leading software companies and a thriving startup ecosystem that actively leverages SBOM solutions to enhance transparency, manage vulnerabilities, and meet compliance requirements. Further reinforcing this trend, in October 2024, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released the third edition of Framing Software Component Transparency, a critical document aimed at improving the understanding and implementation of SBOMs.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:
The Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) market report are:
o Microsoft Corporation
o Black Duck Software
o Quirk Software Inc
o Sonatype
o Jfrog
o Anchore
o Mend io
o Finite State, Inc.
o IBM
o CycloneDX
o Snyk
o Palo Alto Networks
Major strategic developments by leading competitors:
Synopsys: On April 9, 2024, Synopsys introduced Black Duck Supply Chain Edition, a cutting-edge Software Composition Analysis (SCA) solution aimed at helping organizations mitigate upstream risks in their software supply chains. This solution incorporates advanced open-source detection capabilities, automated analysis of third-party Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs), and malware detection. By offering a comprehensive overview of software risks associated with open-source, third-party, and AI-generated code, it enables organizations to enhance security and maintain supply chain integrity.
Sonatype: On November 10, 2023, U.S.-based software company Sonatype launched SBOM Manager, a pioneering solution designed to provide an integrated approach to managing SBOMs from third-party vendors. Leveraging Sonatype's proprietary data and security research, this innovative tool enhances the efficiency and optimization of SBOM management. With this launch, Sonatype sets a new industry standard for compliance, scalability, and cybersecurity.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented global Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) market on the basis of component, deployment, use case, organization size, end-use, and region:
• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Tools
o Services
• Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o On-Premises
o Cloud-Based
• Use Case (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Data Visibility and Governance
o Security and Vulnerability Management
o Licensing Compliance
o Risk Management
o Transparency and Reporting
o Others
• Organization Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
o Large Enterprises
• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Information technology (IT)
o Healthcare
o Automotive
o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
o Government and Defense
o Energy and Utilities
o Telecommunications
o Media and Entertainment
o Others
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o North America
a. U.S.
b. Canada
c. Mexico
o Europe
a. Germany
b. France
c. U.K.
d. Italy
e. Spain
f. Benelux
g. Nordic Countries
h. Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
a. China
b. India
c. Japan
d. South Korea
e. Oceania
f. ASEAN Countries
g. Rest of APAC
o Latin America
a. Brazil
b. Rest of LATAM
o Middle East & Africa
a. GCC Countries
b. South Africa
c. Israel
d. Turkey
e. Rest of MEA
Navistrat Analytics
Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Market Insights
