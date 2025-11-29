UAE Breaks Into Global Top Four For Vacation Homes

A new international analysis by a leading consultancy places the UAE among the world's most desirable destinations for vacation homes, ranking fourth globally with a Vacation Score of 65.4 out of 100.

The Property Finder study highlights the UAe's exceptional accessibility, investor-friendly environment and strong lifestyle value-qualities that are increasingly defining the preferences of global second-home buyers.

Property Finder evaluated 32 countries across metrics such as affordability, transport infrastructure, rental yield, tax burdens and lifestyle appeal. While the top three positions are held by countries long associated with tourism heritage and natural charm, the UAE's ascent into this elite group is significant. It signals how modern connectivity, economic stability and high-quality urban planning can elevate a country to the same league as traditional favourites.

Spain tops the global ranking with a score of 79.3, driven by its Mediterranean climate, vast coastline, celebrated cuisine and 50 Unesco World Heritage sites. The country's extensive network of airports and high-speed rail links make its coastal and inland regions particularly easy to access.

France, ranked second with 69.4, remains a magnet for culture, fashion and gastronomy. Its celebrated art institutions, wine regions, historic towns and alpine landscapes draw millions of visitors annually. Portugal, in third place with 65.8, appeals with its relaxed lifestyle, scenic beaches, historic charm and world-renowned golf courses, having been recently named the World's Best Golf Destination. The United States, ranking fifth with 64.4, offers unmatched variety-from Florida's beachfront properties and California's Pacific views to mountain lodges in Colorado and lakeside getaways in the Midwest.

Against such strong competition, the UAE's performance stands out for distinctively different reasons. Its advantages come not from centuries-old heritage but from world-leading infrastructure, modern urban design and a regulatory environment built to attract global talent and capital. The country's accessibility is one of its greatest strengths. With eight international airports, six national carriers and flights to more than six hundred global destinations, the UAE earned an outstanding Accessibility and Infrastructure score of 88.2 out of 100 - one of the highest globally. This level of connectivity positions the country as one of the easiest places in the world for regular travel, allowing homeowners to fly in for long stays, weekend breaks or business trips with exceptional convenience.

Equally important is the UAE's highly accommodating regulatory and tax framework. The country allows one hundred per cent foreign ownership of property and imposes no annual property taxes - an advantage few other markets can match. The Golden Visa programme, offering long-term residency for qualifying property investors, adds another layer of security and appeal. For buyers seeking stability, clear ownership rights and predictable costs, these factors create a compelling environment in which to purchase a second home.

Affordability relative to luxury value also enhances the country's standing. With an Affordability and Value score of 68.1 out of 100, the UAE offers buyers more space, newer construction and higher-end finishes for the same investment compared with many major cities in Europe or North America. While it is not an inexpensive market, the cost-to-quality ratio, especially for high-net-worth individuals, is considered highly favourable. From modern waterfront villas and golf-course townhouses to branded residences and sky-high penthouses, the range of choices available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates offers flexibility for lifestyle-focused buyers.

In lifestyle metrics, the UAE continues to earn global recognition. Its emphasis on safety, hospitality and world-class amenities supports its rise as a preferred base for international homeowners. The country's well-maintained beaches, curated entertainment districts, luxury retail options and year-round events add to its appeal. With year-round sunshine and a thriving dining and cultural scene, the UAE provides a cosmopolitan environment that resonates with global travellers seeking more than just a holiday destination.

While Spain's coastal charm, France's cultural depth, Portugal's scenic tranquillity and the United States' geographic diversity remain strong draws, the UAE offers something increasingly valued in a rapidly changing world: reliability. Its economic stability, modern infrastructure and global openness make it not only a place to vacation but a strategic hub for international living.

The broader Property Finder analysis signals a shift in what buyers seek from a second home. Beyond scenic views and historic appeal, they prioritise mobility, safety, transparency and long-term security. In these areas, the UAE consistently performs at the highest level.