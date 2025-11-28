Bexback Introduces $100 Trading Bonus And 100% Deposit Match To Empower Global Crypto Futures Traders
SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As volatility continues to dominate the cryptocurrency market, global crypto futures exchange BexBack $100 USDT trading bonus 100% deposit bonus No KYC trading access and up to 100x leverage on major crypto assets.
Together, these two promotions significantly lower the entry barrier for new users while enhancing capital efficiency for active traders.
$100 USDT Trading Bonus for New Depositors
New users who make a first-time deposit of more than 0.01 BTC or 1,000 USDT are eligible to apply for a $100 USDT trading bonus
To claim the bonus, users simply need to:
- Complete the qualifying deposit Email ... with their account information and request the $100 bonus
The $100 bonus:
- Can be used only for trading Cannot be withdrawn directly Will be deducted first from the USDT-M account when a withdrawal is requested Will be used to cover losses first if the account balance falls below the original deposit amount
To maintain fairness, abuse of this promotion-such as creating multiple accounts-will result in permanent account bans.
100% Deposit Bonus to Double Trading PowerIn addition to the $100 trading bonus, BexBack is also offering a 100% deposit bonus
This bonus:
- Is used strictly as trading margin Is not withdrawable Helps traders open larger positions Provides extra protection during market volatility Helps reduce liquidation risk in high-leverage environments
Traders can manually claim the deposit bonus through the official promotion page after completing their deposit.
Why recommend BexBack?
No KYC Required: Start trading immediately without complex identity verification.
100% Deposit Bonus: Double your funds, double your profits.
High-Leverage Trading: Offers up to 100x leverage, maximizing investors' capital efficiency.
Demo Account: Comes with 10 BTC in virtual funds, ideal for beginners to practice risk-free trading.
Comprehensive Trading Options: Feature-rich trading available via Web and mobile applications.
Convenient Operation: No slippage, no spread, and fast, precise trade execution.
Global User Support: Enjoy 24/7 customer service, no matter where you are.
Lucrative Affiliate Rewards: Earn up to 50% commission, perfect for promoters.
About BexBack
BexBack is a global cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform specializing in high-leverage futures trading. The exchange is trusted by more than 500,000 users worldwide and is committed to providing a fast, secure, and user-first trading environment.
Start Trading with Extra Capital Today
With the $100 USDT trading bonus, 100% deposit match, No KYC registration, and 100x leverage, BexBack is giving traders more power than ever to compete in today's fast-moving crypto markets - sign up now and start trading at BexBack.
Website:
Contact: ...
Contact:
Amanda
...
Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bexback. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or does not endorse any content on this page.
Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.
