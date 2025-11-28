Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Set To Launch Seamless Real-Time Bank Transfers

Uzbekistan Set To Launch Seamless Real-Time Bank Transfers


2025-11-28 09:05:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Uzbekistan plans to enable real-time transfers between citizens' bank accounts via the Instant Payment System by February 1, 2026, Trend reports via the Uzbek National Database of Legislation.

This initiative, outlined in a decree signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is part of a broader effort to foster the development of financial technology (fintech) by enhancing the functionality of the Instant Payment System and facilitating direct connections between individual users.

As part of the 2025–2026 fintech support program, the new system will enable users to conduct transfers from their bank accounts via mobile phone numbers.

Regulatory bodies have been tasked with establishing the necessary infrastructure for peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers within the Instant Payment System and ensuring that payment service providers can access these transactions through an OpenAPI framework.

Meanwhile, as of November 1, the Instant Payment System (IPS) of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan had processed 5.9 million transactions, amounting to 134.3 trillion soums (approximately $11.3 billion).

MENAFN28112025000187011040ID1110410251



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search