Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Property Finder Awards 2025 Celebrate UAE Real Estate Excellence Under The Theme“A Night Of Icons”

2025-11-28 07:31:03
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES,November 2025: The Property Finder Awards 2025 returned to the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa last night. It united the UAE's most influential real estate leaders for an evening dedicated to celebrating excellence across the industry, under the theme, A Night of Icons.



Agency leaders, top agents, developers, proptech innovators, government, media and influencers from across the UAE gathered to honour those who continue to raise the bar in one of the region's most competitive real estate markets.

From the moment MC Nimi Mehta, renowned TV and radio host took to the stage, the evening came alive. Abz Ali, a celebrated Emirati comedian, delivered a high-energy performance that had the audience laughing throughout, while a surprise aerial dance troupe gave a breathtaking performance that captivated everyone in attendance.

A highlight of the evening was an exclusive performance from the cast of Once Upon a Time in Dubai, the UAE's first original musical, followed by a standout set from superstar Craig David that electrified the room.

“When we launched the Property Finder Awards, our intention was simple: to shine a light on the people who elevate this industry every single day,” said Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO of Property Finder.“What we saw again this year is the UAE market at its best. The Property Finder Award 2025 winners represent the standard our industry is moving towards, and we're proud to stand behind the talent that is shaping the future of real estate in this country and helping us to change living for good in the region together.”

CMO of Property Finder Sevgi Gur, added,“As a brand, we are committed to raising the bar for the real estate industry in everything we do. The Property Finder Awards are our way of defining what true excellence looks like. What makes the PF Awards unique is our rigorous and transparent selection process. Winners are chosen based on their ability to deliver quality and transparency in the market, reflected in their performance on our platform – from SuperAgent status to annual Quality Scores. Using hard data, we identify the top performers and select our finalists. After months of review and evaluation, a prestigious jury panel assesses these finalists to determine the ultimate winners.”

Property Finder awarded 47 trophies across nine categories, including the return of the Rising Star of the Year award to recognise emerging talent selected by industry veterans including Firas Al Msaddi, Founder & CEO of fäm Properties, Sam McCone, MD of McCone Properties, and Aron Lomax, Managing Partner of Treo Homes.

The PropTech Company of the Year award was judged by: John Lyons, Managing Director of Espace Real Estate, Kika Pavese of MD of MD real estate, ⁠Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Volkers, ⁠Hadi Hamra, Managing Partner of Driven Properties, Simon Baker, MD of Haus Haus, Mahmoud Ward, Director of Investments and Ecosystem Development at Dubai Future District Fund, and ⁠Fadi Nouelati, Chairman of the Proptech Business Group.

Here's a look at the Property Finder Awards 2025 winners:

Quality Brokerage of the Year: Top real estate agencies that best match Property Finder's standards of quality.

  • DXB Enterprise Quality Brokerage of the Year: Driven Properties, Kaye & Co and WIZI Properties, Nationwide Middle East

  • AUH Enterprise Quality Brokerage of the Year: PSI Abu Dhabi

  • Northern Emirates Enterprise Quality Brokerage of the Year: YAS Properties

  • Commercial Quality Brokerage of the Year: Knight Frank

  • Holiday Homes Quality Brokerage of the Year: haus&haus Holiday Rental

House Of SuperAgents: Agencies with the best performing SuperAgents, providing homeseekers an open, trustworthy and smooth home search journey.

  • DXB Enterprise House of SuperAgents: McCone Properties

  • DXB Medium House of SuperAgents: Jade & Co

  • DXB Boutique House of SuperAgents: First Bridge Real Estate

  • AUH Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Metropolitan Capital Real Estate

  • AUH Boutique House of SuperAgents: Rose Island Real Estate

  • Northern Emirates Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Abu Rami Real Estate

Women In Leadership In Real Estate: The top female-led real estate agencies that best match Property Finder's standards of quality.

  • DXB Women in Leadership: The Urban Nest

  • AUH Women in Leadership: MD Real Estate

  • Northern Emirates Women in Leadership: Probima Centre

PropTech company of the Year: Leading proptech pioneer actively supporting transformation in the sector.

  • United Arab Emirates: Keyper

SuperAgent of the Year: Current SuperAgent who achieved the highest total value of transactions through listings on Property Finder.

  • DXB Enterprise Top SuperAgent of the Year: Joren Huijten, Espace Real Estate

Rising Star of the Year: Young talent set to shape the future of real estate in the region.

  • DXB Rising Star of the Year: Equity

  • AUH Rising Star of the Year: Eliva Real Estate

Developer of the Year: Trusted developer who has delivered successfully over the past year.

  • United Arab Emirates: Emaar Properties PJSC

Top Closer: The agent who definitely knows how to seal the deal.

  • United Arab Emirates: Kianoush Darban, Driven Properties

Lead Champions of the Year (Sales): The outstanding agents who know how to convert leads into sales.

  • Al Furjan Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties

  • Arjan Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties

  • Bur Dubai Sale Lead Champion: Rapid Deals Real Estate

  • Business Bay Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties

  • DAMAC Hills Sale Lead Champion: Beacon Homes Real Estate

  • DAMAC Hills 2 Sale Lead Champion: Bits Real Estate

  • Downtown Dubai Sale Lead Champion: Driven Properties

  • DAMAC Lagoons Sale Lead Champion: Luxfolio

  • Dubai Creek Harbour (The Lagoons) Lead Champion: fäm Properties

  • Dubai Harbour Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties

  • Dubai Hills Estate Sale Lead Champion: Strada

  • Dubai Investment Park Sale Lead Champion: Allsop & Allsop

  • Dubai Land Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties

  • Dubai Marina Sale Lead Champion: White & Co Real Estate

  • Dubai Residence Complex Sale Lead Champion: Driven Properties

  • Dubai Silicon Oasis Sale Lead Champion: First Bridge Real Estate Brokers

  • Dubai Sports City Sale Lead Champion: betterhomes

  • International City Sale Lead Champion: Mustafa Al Ansari Real Estate Broker

  • Jumeirah Sale Lead Champion: Driven Properties

  • Jumeirah Beach Residence Sale Lead Champion: betterhomes

  • Jumeirah Lake Towers Sale Lead Champion: betterhomes

  • Jumeirah Village Circle Lead Champion: fäm Properties

  • Meydan Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties

  • Mohammed Bin Rashid City Sale Lead Champion: Metropolitan Premium Properties

  • Palm Jumeirah Sale Lead Champion: Metropolitan Premium Properties

Lead Champions of the Year (Rentals): The top-achieving agents in the competitive rental sector.

  • Al Furjan Rent Lead Champion: fäm Properties

  • Arjan Rent Lead Champion: Xsite Real Estate

  • Bur Dubai Rent Lead Champion: Al Showaib Real Estate

  • Business Bay Rent Lead Champion: fäm Properties

  • DAMAC Hills Rent Lead Champion: Paragon Properties

  • DAMAC Hills 2 Rent Lead Champion: 7 States Real Estate

  • DAMAC Lagoons Rent Lead Champion: Unique Properties

  • Downtown Dubai Rent Lead Champion: Driven Properties

  • Dubai Creek Harbour (The Lagoons) Rent Lead Champion: Hamptons International

  • Dubai Harbour Rent Lead Champion: fäm Properties

  • Dubai Hills Estate Rent Lead Champion: haus & haus

  • Dubai Investment Park Rent Lead Champion: Banke International Properties

  • Dubai Land Rent Champion: fäm Properties

  • Dubai Marina Rent Champion: betterhomes

  • Dubai Residence Complex Rent Champion: The Property Real Estate

  • Dubai Silicon Oasis Rent Champion: Al Zamur Real Estate

  • Dubai Sports City Rent Champion: The Matrix Property Brokerage

  • International City Rent Champion: Altarik Almoshrik Property

  • Jumeirah Rent Champion: Driven Properties

  • Jumeirah Beach Residence Rent Champion: betterhomes

  • Jumeirah Lake Towers Rent Champion: betterhomes

  • Jumeirah Village Circle Rent Champion: haus & haus

  • Meydan Rent Champion: Xsite Real Estate

  • Mohammed Bin Rashid City Rent Champion: Provident Estate

  • Palm Jumeirah Rent Champion: White & Co Real Estate

