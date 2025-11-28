Property Finder Awards 2025 Celebrate UAE Real Estate Excellence Under The Theme“A Night Of Icons”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES,November 2025: The Property Finder Awards 2025 returned to the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa last night. It united the UAE's most influential real estate leaders for an evening dedicated to celebrating excellence across the industry, under the theme, A Night of Icons.

Agency leaders, top agents, developers, proptech innovators, government, media and influencers from across the UAE gathered to honour those who continue to raise the bar in one of the region's most competitive real estate markets.

From the moment MC Nimi Mehta, renowned TV and radio host took to the stage, the evening came alive. Abz Ali, a celebrated Emirati comedian, delivered a high-energy performance that had the audience laughing throughout, while a surprise aerial dance troupe gave a breathtaking performance that captivated everyone in attendance.

A highlight of the evening was an exclusive performance from the cast of Once Upon a Time in Dubai, the UAE's first original musical, followed by a standout set from superstar Craig David that electrified the room.

“When we launched the Property Finder Awards, our intention was simple: to shine a light on the people who elevate this industry every single day,” said Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO of Property Finder.“What we saw again this year is the UAE market at its best. The Property Finder Award 2025 winners represent the standard our industry is moving towards, and we're proud to stand behind the talent that is shaping the future of real estate in this country and helping us to change living for good in the region together.”

CMO of Property Finder Sevgi Gur, added,“As a brand, we are committed to raising the bar for the real estate industry in everything we do. The Property Finder Awards are our way of defining what true excellence looks like. What makes the PF Awards unique is our rigorous and transparent selection process. Winners are chosen based on their ability to deliver quality and transparency in the market, reflected in their performance on our platform – from SuperAgent status to annual Quality Scores. Using hard data, we identify the top performers and select our finalists. After months of review and evaluation, a prestigious jury panel assesses these finalists to determine the ultimate winners.”

Property Finder awarded 47 trophies across nine categories, including the return of the Rising Star of the Year award to recognise emerging talent selected by industry veterans including Firas Al Msaddi, Founder & CEO of fäm Properties, Sam McCone, MD of McCone Properties, and Aron Lomax, Managing Partner of Treo Homes.

The PropTech Company of the Year award was judged by: John Lyons, Managing Director of Espace Real Estate, Kika Pavese of MD of MD real estate, ⁠Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Volkers, ⁠Hadi Hamra, Managing Partner of Driven Properties, Simon Baker, MD of Haus Haus, Mahmoud Ward, Director of Investments and Ecosystem Development at Dubai Future District Fund, and ⁠Fadi Nouelati, Chairman of the Proptech Business Group.

Here's a look at the Property Finder Awards 2025 winners:



DXB Enterprise Quality Brokerage of the Year: Driven Properties, Kaye & Co and WIZI Properties, Nationwide Middle East

AUH Enterprise Quality Brokerage of the Year: PSI Abu Dhabi

Northern Emirates Enterprise Quality Brokerage of the Year: YAS Properties

Commercial Quality Brokerage of the Year: Knight Frank Holiday Homes Quality Brokerage of the Year: haus&haus Holiday Rental

Quality Brokerage of the Year: Top real estate agencies that best match Property Finder's standards of quality.



DXB Enterprise House of SuperAgents: McCone Properties

DXB Medium House of SuperAgents: Jade & Co

DXB Boutique House of SuperAgents: First Bridge Real Estate

AUH Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Metropolitan Capital Real Estate

AUH Boutique House of SuperAgents: Rose Island Real Estate Northern Emirates Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Abu Rami Real Estate

House Of SuperAgents: Agencies with the best performing SuperAgents, providing homeseekers an open, trustworthy and smooth home search journey.



DXB Women in Leadership: The Urban Nest

AUH Women in Leadership: MD Real Estate Northern Emirates Women in Leadership: Probima Centre

Women In Leadership In Real Estate: The top female-led real estate agencies that best match Property Finder's standards of quality.

United Arab Emirates: Keyper

PropTech company of the Year: Leading proptech pioneer actively supporting transformation in the sector.

DXB Enterprise Top SuperAgent of the Year: Joren Huijten, Espace Real Estate

SuperAgent of the Year: Current SuperAgent who achieved the highest total value of transactions through listings on Property Finder.



DXB Rising Star of the Year: Equity AUH Rising Star of the Year: Eliva Real Estate

Rising Star of the Year: Young talent set to shape the future of real estate in the region.

United Arab Emirates: Emaar Properties PJSC

Developer of the Year: Trusted developer who has delivered successfully over the past year.

United Arab Emirates: Kianoush Darban, Driven Properties

Top Closer: The agent who definitely knows how to seal the deal.



Al Furjan Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties

Arjan Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties

Bur Dubai Sale Lead Champion: Rapid Deals Real Estate

Business Bay Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties

DAMAC Hills Sale Lead Champion: Beacon Homes Real Estate

DAMAC Hills 2 Sale Lead Champion: Bits Real Estate

Downtown Dubai Sale Lead Champion: Driven Properties

DAMAC Lagoons Sale Lead Champion: Luxfolio

Dubai Creek Harbour (The Lagoons) Lead Champion: fäm Properties

Dubai Harbour Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties

Dubai Hills Estate Sale Lead Champion: Strada

Dubai Investment Park Sale Lead Champion: Allsop & Allsop

Dubai Land Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties

Dubai Marina Sale Lead Champion: White & Co Real Estate

Dubai Residence Complex Sale Lead Champion: Driven Properties

Dubai Silicon Oasis Sale Lead Champion: First Bridge Real Estate Brokers

Dubai Sports City Sale Lead Champion: betterhomes

International City Sale Lead Champion: Mustafa Al Ansari Real Estate Broker

Jumeirah Sale Lead Champion: Driven Properties

Jumeirah Beach Residence Sale Lead Champion: betterhomes

Jumeirah Lake Towers Sale Lead Champion: betterhomes

Jumeirah Village Circle Lead Champion: fäm Properties

Meydan Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties

Mohammed Bin Rashid City Sale Lead Champion: Metropolitan Premium Properties Palm Jumeirah Sale Lead Champion: Metropolitan Premium Properties

Lead Champions of the Year (Sales): The outstanding agents who know how to convert leads into sales.



Al Furjan Rent Lead Champion: fäm Properties

Arjan Rent Lead Champion: Xsite Real Estate

Bur Dubai Rent Lead Champion: Al Showaib Real Estate

Business Bay Rent Lead Champion: fäm Properties

DAMAC Hills Rent Lead Champion: Paragon Properties

DAMAC Hills 2 Rent Lead Champion: 7 States Real Estate

DAMAC Lagoons Rent Lead Champion: Unique Properties

Downtown Dubai Rent Lead Champion: Driven Properties

Dubai Creek Harbour (The Lagoons) Rent Lead Champion: Hamptons International

Dubai Harbour Rent Lead Champion: fäm Properties

Dubai Hills Estate Rent Lead Champion: haus & haus

Dubai Investment Park Rent Lead Champion: Banke International Properties

Dubai Land Rent Champion: fäm Properties

Dubai Marina Rent Champion: betterhomes

Dubai Residence Complex Rent Champion: The Property Real Estate

Dubai Silicon Oasis Rent Champion: Al Zamur Real Estate

Dubai Sports City Rent Champion: The Matrix Property Brokerage

International City Rent Champion: Altarik Almoshrik Property

Jumeirah Rent Champion: Driven Properties

Jumeirah Beach Residence Rent Champion: betterhomes

Jumeirah Lake Towers Rent Champion: betterhomes

Jumeirah Village Circle Rent Champion: haus & haus

Meydan Rent Champion: Xsite Real Estate

Mohammed Bin Rashid City Rent Champion: Provident Estate Palm Jumeirah Rent Champion: White & Co Real Estate

Lead Champions of the Year (Rentals): The top-achieving agents in the competitive rental sector.