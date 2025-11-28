403
Property Finder Awards 2025 Celebrate UAE Real Estate Excellence Under The Theme“A Night Of Icons”
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES,November 2025: The Property Finder Awards 2025 returned to the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa last night. It united the UAE's most influential real estate leaders for an evening dedicated to celebrating excellence across the industry, under the theme, A Night of Icons.
Agency leaders, top agents, developers, proptech innovators, government, media and influencers from across the UAE gathered to honour those who continue to raise the bar in one of the region's most competitive real estate markets. From the moment MC Nimi Mehta, renowned TV and radio host took to the stage, the evening came alive. Abz Ali, a celebrated Emirati comedian, delivered a high-energy performance that had the audience laughing throughout, while a surprise aerial dance troupe gave a breathtaking performance that captivated everyone in attendance. A highlight of the evening was an exclusive performance from the cast of Once Upon a Time in Dubai, the UAE's first original musical, followed by a standout set from superstar Craig David that electrified the room. “When we launched the Property Finder Awards, our intention was simple: to shine a light on the people who elevate this industry every single day,” said Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO of Property Finder.“What we saw again this year is the UAE market at its best. The Property Finder Award 2025 winners represent the standard our industry is moving towards, and we're proud to stand behind the talent that is shaping the future of real estate in this country and helping us to change living for good in the region together.” CMO of Property Finder Sevgi Gur, added,“As a brand, we are committed to raising the bar for the real estate industry in everything we do. The Property Finder Awards are our way of defining what true excellence looks like. What makes the PF Awards unique is our rigorous and transparent selection process. Winners are chosen based on their ability to deliver quality and transparency in the market, reflected in their performance on our platform – from SuperAgent status to annual Quality Scores. Using hard data, we identify the top performers and select our finalists. After months of review and evaluation, a prestigious jury panel assesses these finalists to determine the ultimate winners.” Property Finder awarded 47 trophies across nine categories, including the return of the Rising Star of the Year award to recognise emerging talent selected by industry veterans including Firas Al Msaddi, Founder & CEO of fäm Properties, Sam McCone, MD of McCone Properties, and Aron Lomax, Managing Partner of Treo Homes. The PropTech Company of the Year award was judged by: John Lyons, Managing Director of Espace Real Estate, Kika Pavese of MD of MD real estate, Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Volkers, Hadi Hamra, Managing Partner of Driven Properties, Simon Baker, MD of Haus Haus, Mahmoud Ward, Director of Investments and Ecosystem Development at Dubai Future District Fund, and Fadi Nouelati, Chairman of the Proptech Business Group. Here's a look at the Property Finder Awards 2025 winners: Quality Brokerage of the Year: Top real estate agencies that best match Property Finder's standards of quality.
-
DXB Enterprise Quality Brokerage of the Year: Driven Properties, Kaye & Co and WIZI Properties, Nationwide Middle East
AUH Enterprise Quality Brokerage of the Year: PSI Abu Dhabi
Northern Emirates Enterprise Quality Brokerage of the Year: YAS Properties
Commercial Quality Brokerage of the Year: Knight Frank
Holiday Homes Quality Brokerage of the Year: haus&haus Holiday Rental
-
DXB Enterprise House of SuperAgents: McCone Properties
DXB Medium House of SuperAgents: Jade & Co
DXB Boutique House of SuperAgents: First Bridge Real Estate
AUH Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Metropolitan Capital Real Estate
AUH Boutique House of SuperAgents: Rose Island Real Estate
Northern Emirates Enterprise House of SuperAgents: Abu Rami Real Estate
-
DXB Women in Leadership: The Urban Nest
AUH Women in Leadership: MD Real Estate
Northern Emirates Women in Leadership: Probima Centre
-
United Arab Emirates: Keyper
-
DXB Enterprise Top SuperAgent of the Year: Joren Huijten, Espace Real Estate
-
DXB Rising Star of the Year: Equity
AUH Rising Star of the Year: Eliva Real Estate
-
United Arab Emirates: Emaar Properties PJSC
-
United Arab Emirates: Kianoush Darban, Driven Properties
-
Al Furjan Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties
Arjan Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties
Bur Dubai Sale Lead Champion: Rapid Deals Real Estate
Business Bay Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties
DAMAC Hills Sale Lead Champion: Beacon Homes Real Estate
DAMAC Hills 2 Sale Lead Champion: Bits Real Estate
Downtown Dubai Sale Lead Champion: Driven Properties
DAMAC Lagoons Sale Lead Champion: Luxfolio
Dubai Creek Harbour (The Lagoons) Lead Champion: fäm Properties
Dubai Harbour Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties
Dubai Hills Estate Sale Lead Champion: Strada
Dubai Investment Park Sale Lead Champion: Allsop & Allsop
Dubai Land Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties
Dubai Marina Sale Lead Champion: White & Co Real Estate
Dubai Residence Complex Sale Lead Champion: Driven Properties
Dubai Silicon Oasis Sale Lead Champion: First Bridge Real Estate Brokers
Dubai Sports City Sale Lead Champion: betterhomes
International City Sale Lead Champion: Mustafa Al Ansari Real Estate Broker
Jumeirah Sale Lead Champion: Driven Properties
Jumeirah Beach Residence Sale Lead Champion: betterhomes
Jumeirah Lake Towers Sale Lead Champion: betterhomes
Jumeirah Village Circle Lead Champion: fäm Properties
Meydan Sale Lead Champion: fäm Properties
Mohammed Bin Rashid City Sale Lead Champion: Metropolitan Premium Properties
Palm Jumeirah Sale Lead Champion: Metropolitan Premium Properties
-
Al Furjan Rent Lead Champion: fäm Properties
Arjan Rent Lead Champion: Xsite Real Estate
Bur Dubai Rent Lead Champion: Al Showaib Real Estate
Business Bay Rent Lead Champion: fäm Properties
DAMAC Hills Rent Lead Champion: Paragon Properties
DAMAC Hills 2 Rent Lead Champion: 7 States Real Estate
DAMAC Lagoons Rent Lead Champion: Unique Properties
Downtown Dubai Rent Lead Champion: Driven Properties
Dubai Creek Harbour (The Lagoons) Rent Lead Champion: Hamptons International
Dubai Harbour Rent Lead Champion: fäm Properties
Dubai Hills Estate Rent Lead Champion: haus & haus
Dubai Investment Park Rent Lead Champion: Banke International Properties
Dubai Land Rent Champion: fäm Properties
Dubai Marina Rent Champion: betterhomes
Dubai Residence Complex Rent Champion: The Property Real Estate
Dubai Silicon Oasis Rent Champion: Al Zamur Real Estate
Dubai Sports City Rent Champion: The Matrix Property Brokerage
International City Rent Champion: Altarik Almoshrik Property
Jumeirah Rent Champion: Driven Properties
Jumeirah Beach Residence Rent Champion: betterhomes
Jumeirah Lake Towers Rent Champion: betterhomes
Jumeirah Village Circle Rent Champion: haus & haus
Meydan Rent Champion: Xsite Real Estate
Mohammed Bin Rashid City Rent Champion: Provident Estate
Palm Jumeirah Rent Champion: White & Co Real Estate
