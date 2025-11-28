President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Democratic Republic Of Timor-Leste

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Excellency Mr. José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

Azernews presents the letter:

“Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of independence of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, the entire friendly people of your country, and extend my sincerest wishes.

We are delighted by the new momentum in relations between Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste. We attach great importance to the development of our interstate relations, which are built on solid foundations and mutual respect, and to the further enrichment of our cooperation with new substance.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste and to expand our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness and every success in your endeavours, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Timor-Leste.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 November 2025"