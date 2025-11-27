403
Hong Kong Tower Fire Leaves Over Forty Dead, Hundreds Missing
(MENAFN) A devastating fire that erupted Wednesday at a sprawling eight-building residential complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district has resulted in 44 confirmed fatalities, with 279 residents still unaccounted for in what has become one of the city's deadliest blazes in recent history.
The death toll from the catastrophic inferno continues climbing, Chinese media reported.
Flames ignited around midday Wednesday within the massive complex housing more than 1,900 apartments and rapidly engulfed multiple structures, fueled by bamboo scaffolding installed along exterior walls for ongoing renovation projects.
Local fire department officials confirmed that 44 individuals have perished, including one firefighter who died battling the blaze.
Among those hospitalized with burn injuries and smoke inhalation, 45 patients remain in critical condition fighting for their lives.
Seven of the complex's buildings—home to an estimated 4,000 residents—became consumed by flames. Firefighters have successfully contained blazes in three structures, while four buildings continue burning intensely.
A total of 279 people remain missing as 26 specialized fire teams press forward with round-the-clock firefighting and rescue operations.
Authorities have arrested three individuals—two managers and a consulting engineer employed by the construction firm overseeing renovations—on preliminary charges of "manslaughter."
Officials identified the bamboo scaffolding erected for building improvements and foam plastic materials covering windows as critical factors that accelerated the fire's deadly progression.
"We have reason to believe that the individuals responsible at the company were grossly negligent, which caused the fire to spread quickly and led to many fatalities," stated Senior Superintendent Eileen Chung Lai-yee.
Hong Kong Security Secretary Chris Tang revealed that preliminary investigations uncovered abnormal fire propagation speeds, attributing the phenomenon primarily to combustible foam insulation material.
"We found that the material covering the building walls, the netting around the scaffolding, and the waterproof tarpaulin caused flames to spread much faster than would occur with materials that meet safety standards," he noted.
For the first time in 17 years, Hong Kong authorities activated a level-5 fire alarm—the maximum rating on the city's five-tier emergency scale—reflecting the unprecedented severity of the disaster.
Officials reported evacuating two adjacent residential complexes, with approximately 900 displaced residents seeking refuge at eight emergency shelters established throughout the district.
More than 140 firefighting vehicles and over 800 emergency response personnel and firefighters were mobilized to combat the massive conflagration.
The Transportation Department announced complete closure of surrounding roadways due to ongoing firefighting operations and safety concerns.
Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed condolences to Hong Kong's government regarding the tragic loss of life and directed the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing to provide comprehensive support to local authorities managing the crisis response.
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu expressed profound grief over the staggering casualty figures, extending sympathies to bereaved families and expressing hopes for swift recovery among the injured.
He immediately assembled an emergency Cabinet meeting to coordinate government-wide disaster response efforts and allocate necessary resources.
