Johannesburg, South Africa - As rising input costs and climate pressure squeeze South Africa's agricultural sector, farmers are increasingly turning to innovative solutions to remain competitive. co, a leading South Africa–based supplier of advanced pellet machinery, is helping local farmers convert agricultural waste into high-quality, marketable animal feed - creating both economic and environmental value from materials once considered worthless.

Across the country, tonnes of maize stalks, wheat straw, groundnut shells, and other crop residues are burned or discarded every season. Through advanced pellet machine solutions engineered specifically for African conditions, co enables farmers to process this surplus biomass into nutrient-rich animal feed pellets suitable for livestock, poultry, and aquaculture.

Industry experts note that feed costs make up to 70% of total livestock production expenses. With access to an efficient animal feed pellet machine, farmers can significantly reduce dependency on commercial feed suppliers while controlling feed quality and production costs. According to agricultural analysts, this shift is especially critical for smallholder farmers facing prolonged droughts, input price inflation, and power supply uncertainty.

South Africa Animal Feed Pellet Machine range is designed to function reliably in both commercial feed mills and rural farm conditions, including areas affected by load-shedding. The machines are capable of processing a wide variety of raw materials such as maize stalks, lucerne hay, sunflower husks, and soybean residues into compact, highly digestible pellets that improve animal growth and feed efficiency. “Pellet technology is transforming how African farmers view agricultural waste,” said an independent agri-processing consultant in Gauteng.“Instead of burning crop residues, farmers can now monetize them, reduce environmental impact, and improve livestock productivity using modern pellet production systems.” Beyond machinery, co plays a vital role in knowledge transfer. The company runs free farmer training workshops across rural and commercial farming hubs in South Africa. These sessions focus on feed formulation, machine operation, and maintenance, helping farmers maximize output from every animal feed pellet machine they install. The programs are offered in Zulu, Afrikaans, and English to ensure accessibility across different farming communities. Farmers who have adopted pellet production have reported reduced feed costs, improved livestock health, and the ability to sell surplus pellets to neighboring farms and cooperatives. This not only strengthens individual farm incomes but also contributes to the development of localized feed supply chains - critical to improving food security in rural areas. Environmental advocates have welcomed this approach, noting that converting crop waste into animal feed significantly reduces open-field burning, lowers carbon emissions, and supports a circular agricultural economy. As South Africa continues to prioritize sustainable agriculture and rural economic development, the contributions of co demonstrate how technology-driven farming solutions can bridge the gap between sustainability and profitability. About Maikong Group Maikong Group is South Africa's premier pellet machine and animal feed pellet machine manufacturer, headquartered in Johannesburg since 2010. With a 20,000m2 advanced manufacturing facility in Gauteng Province and a dedicated 50-member R&D team, Maikong has spent 15 years delivering innovative agricultural machinery engineered specifically for African conditions. The company has installed over 3,200+ pellet machines across 14 African countries, serving both smallholder farmers and commercial feed mills. Maikong Group holds ISO 9001:2015 and SABS certifications for durability and performance under challenging environments. Beyond manufacturing, the company empowers over 12,000 farmers annually through free multilingual training programs in Zulu, Afrikaans, and English. Its mission remains rooted in its slogan:“Engineered for Africa, by Africans.”

