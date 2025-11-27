Dragoin Announces Launch Of New Ethereum-Based Ecosystem Integrating Meme Culture With Utility-Driven Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragoin ($DDGN) today announced the official rollout of its Ethereum-powered ecosystem designed to merge meme-driven culture with real utility for users and developers. Built on the reliability and interoperability of Ethereum, the Dragoin platform introduces a community-centric model that enables participants to engage in on-chain games, earn tokens, and contribute directly to the project's ongoing development. With a total supply of 200 billion tokens, Dragoin aims to deliver a secure, interactive, and scalable environment that enhances user participation and accelerates ecosystem growth.

Fun Meets Functionality

Dragoin stands out by turning meme energy into real utility through gamification and community involvement. Forget passive holding - this project lets users play a Telegram-based game where you guide a dragon through challenges, collecting $DDGN along the way. It's quick to jump in, no downloads needed, and ties directly into earning rewards via leaderboards and competitions. The dragon theme isn't just for show; it inspires elements like Ignix the fire guardian or Zephyra the wind master, adding a layer of storytelling that pulls in fans of fantasy and memes alike.

Security is a big deal here too. The smart contracts have been audited, and the team plans to renounce ownership for true decentralization. Plus, any unsold tokens from the presale get burned, tightening supply and boosting scarcity. It's all designed to build trust while keeping things lively with contests, governance votes, and influencer-driven buzz.

Inside the Dragoin Ecosystem

The $DDGN token powers everything, from gameplay to community perks, with a distribution that keeps things balanced: 50% for the presale to give early supporters a fair shot, 30% allocated to the ecosystem for incentives and in-game rewards, 15% for liquidity to ensure smooth trading on spots like Uniswap, and 5% for the team to steer development. This setup supports sustainable expansion, with mechanisms like algorithmic burns to maintain value over time.

At the core is the gaming side - a Telegram mini-app for casual play that lets you rack up tokens and compete. Looking ahead, a full Dragoin game drops in Q2, expanding into more immersive experiences. Community tools like the Flame Leaderboard reward referrals, while Dragon Council votes let holders influence decisions. Social channels on Telegram, X, Instagram, and Facebook keep the conversation going with events and feedback loops.

The roadmap starts with the presale and marketing push, moves into game launches and exchange listings, and aims for long-term partnerships in DeFi and gaming. Whether you're swapping on DEXes or holding in wallets like MetaMask, Dragoin makes it straightforward to get involved.

Dragoin Official Media

Website | Facebook |Twitter | Telegram |Instagram







About Coinstore



Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 10 million users worldwide, Coinstore aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

Coinstore Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Tiktok | Telegram Announcement | Telegram Events Announcement



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

CONTACT: