Pepsico Named Exclusive Official Beverage & Snack Premier Partner For Six Flags & Aquarabia Qiddiya City

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November, 2025: PepsiCo has been named the exclusive official beverage & snack premier partner for Qiddiya City's Six Flags and Aquarabia, the Kingdom's first-ever theme park and water theme park. The 10-year partnership will begin with the opening of the parks in the second half of 2025, offering PepsiCo's existing popular brands and new innovations across more than 30 dining and retail outlets.

Qiddiya City is being billed as a futuristic city comprising a mix of high-energy entertainment attractions, sports complexes, cultural landmarks and residential neighbourhoods set against one of the region's most iconic landscapes. It's expected to welcome more than 50 million visitors annually by 2030, with Six Flags and Aquarabia together set to draw millions of visitors in their first year of operation. Visitors will be able to experience immersive PepsiCo brand activations, culinary innovations, and access to its iconic beverages and snacks.

Both parks will offer unique attractions and experiences: Six Flags – opening on 31 December – is set to be the home to 28 rides and attractions spread across six lands. The park features five record-breaking rides including the world's fastest, tallest, and longest roller coaster, Falcons Flight.

Aquarabia will feature 22 rides, sweeping slides, a lazy river, shimmering pools, and exciting aquatic sports, spread across eight themed zones, with 81 private luxury cabanas and the first surf pool in the Kingdom.

“PepsiCo brands have brought enjoyment to millions of Saudis since 1957, so we're proud to play a part in the Kingdom's new entertainment hub”, said Eugene Willemsen, CEO of International Beverages at PepsiCo.“This collaboration deepens our robust support for Saudi Arabia's economic and social transformation under Vision 2030. We will continue to provide jobs and champion the Kingdom's position as an emerging hub for entertainment, sports and culture to an international audience.”

Brian Machamer, Park President of Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City, commented on the partnership, saying,“We're excited to partner with PepsiCo, a globally renowned brand that shares our passion for delivering unforgettable experiences. This collaboration unites two icons in entertainment to elevate the guest journey across our parks. From exclusive innovations and brand activations to fan-favorite snacks and refreshing beverages, this partnership promises more joy at every turn. We look forward to building on this relationship and creating even more memorable moments together.”

As Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City prepare to open their gates, this long-term partnership between PepsiCo and one of the Kingdom's most anticipated entertainment destinations marks a significant milestone in elevating the guest experience. It reflects a shared vision of innovation, quality, and connection with visitors of all ages. Together, PepsiCo and Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City are set to redefine leisure and entertainment in Saudi Arabia-offering unforgettable flavors, moments, and memories for years to come.

About PepsiCo:

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quaker. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people.