Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
General Horta Inta-A Named "Transitional President" of Guinea-Bissau

General Horta Inta-A Named "Transitional President" of Guinea-Bissau


2025-11-27 07:57:57
(MENAFN) Gen. Horta Inta-A has assumed control as "transitional president" of Guinea-Bissau following a military takeover Thursday, a state broadcaster confirmed.

A coalition of armed forces officials calling themselves the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order" declared Wednesday via state television that they "assumed full powers of the state."

The junta immediately suspended all media operations, terminated the ongoing electoral proceedings, sealed national borders, and instituted a nine-hour curfew commencing at 9 pm local time (2100GMT).

Election observer mission leaders have called on the African Union and ECOWAS to implement urgent measures restoring constitutional governance in the West African nation.

The power grab unfolded as independent contender Fernando Dias and sitting President Embalo's respective camps both declared victory Monday in the presidential contest while the country awaited official vote tallies.

MENAFN27112025000045017169ID1110405966



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search