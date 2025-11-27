403
General Horta Inta-A Named "Transitional President" of Guinea-Bissau
(MENAFN) Gen. Horta Inta-A has assumed control as "transitional president" of Guinea-Bissau following a military takeover Thursday, a state broadcaster confirmed.
A coalition of armed forces officials calling themselves the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order" declared Wednesday via state television that they "assumed full powers of the state."
The junta immediately suspended all media operations, terminated the ongoing electoral proceedings, sealed national borders, and instituted a nine-hour curfew commencing at 9 pm local time (2100GMT).
Election observer mission leaders have called on the African Union and ECOWAS to implement urgent measures restoring constitutional governance in the West African nation.
The power grab unfolded as independent contender Fernando Dias and sitting President Embalo's respective camps both declared victory Monday in the presidential contest while the country awaited official vote tallies.
