First Vice President Of Costa Rica Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

San Jose: First Vice President of the Republic of Costa Rica and Minister of Health HE Dr. Mary Munive Angermuller met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Costa Rica HE Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Dosari. During the meeting, they reviewed relations of cooperation between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.