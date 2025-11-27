Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Vice President Of Costa Rica Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

2025-11-27 07:13:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

San Jose: First Vice President of the Republic of Costa Rica and Minister of Health HE Dr. Mary Munive Angermuller met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Costa Rica HE Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Dosari. During the meeting, they reviewed relations of cooperation between the two countries.

The Peninsula

