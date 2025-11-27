403
Russia Set to Shut Final Polish Consulate After Gdansk Shutdown
(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Polish ambassador Tuesday to deliver formal notification revoking authorization for Poland's Consulate General in Irkutsk, eastern Siberia, effective December 30, 2025.
The ministry stated the action directly responds to Poland's decision to shutter Russia's consulate in the northern Polish city of Gdansk, the last remaining Russian consulate in the country, beginning December 23, 2025.
The ministry characterized Poland's move as unfriendly and baseless, noting it effectively terminates the Polish consular presence in Russia.
Russia will not leave such actions without a proportionate and painful response, the ministry cautioned.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed regret on November 19 over Poland's decision, stating bilateral relations have "completely degraded."
