WPL 2026 Auction: DC Make Big Gains By Buying Back Charani, Add Henry And Rana

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) made significant gains at the WPL 2026 mega auction by buying back left-arm spinner N Sree Charani while adding West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry and India's off-spin all-rounder Sneh Rana in their squad on Thursday.

After using the RTM card on Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, UP Warriorz used it again to get Kiran Navgire back, while adding Phoebe Litchfield and Harleen Deol. Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, used one RTM card to retain Bharti Fulmali, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru added Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav.

While S Meghana and Tazmin Brits found no takers, India batter Bharti Fulmali, who previously turned out for GG, was retained by UPW via RTM card after MI pushed her price to Rs 70 lakh. Soon after, UPW secured Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield for Rs 1.2 crore by outbidding RCB.

RCB, though, managed to get Georgia Voll at Rs 60 lakh after UPW opted out of exercising their RTM, with the right-hander likely to partner Smriti Mandhana at the top of the batting order. UPW then reclaimed hard-hitting India batter Kiran Navgire by matching RCB's bid of Rs 60 lakh to bring back the batter who had featured for them previously.

The all-rounders set began with Australia's Grace Harris going unsold, but there was considerable interest for Chinelle, the big-hitting West Indies all-rounder who featured briefly for UPW last season as a mid-season replacement. RCB and DC pushed her price from a base of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore, before the latter sealed the deal for her at Rs 1.3 crore after UPW opted not to exercise their RTM card.

For Charani, a former DC player, the franchise was in a spirited contest with UPW DC also reclaimed another former player after a spirited contest with UP Warriorz. Starting at Rs 30 lakh, the bid escalated past 75 lakh before UPW briefly re-entered at 90 lakh. But DC responded decisively by sealing Charani's singing at Rs 1.3 crore.

Nadine, fresh from an impressive World Cup campaign for South Africa, was snapped up by RCB for Rs 65 lakh after the franchise edged competition from GG and DC. Sneh, India's off-spin all-rounder, meanwhile, went to DC for Rs 50 lakh after beating competition from UPW.

Radha, India's left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, was picked up by RCB for Rs 65 lakh after GG opened the bidding at her base price of 30 lakh. UPW, meanwhile, secured Harleen Deol for Rs 50 lakh after GG declined to use their RTM card.