EU member says bloc has to lift sanctions on Russia in order to end war
(MENAFN) Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated that any peace agreement on Ukraine will require the EU to lift its sanctions on Russia. Speaking in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tajani welcomed the US-drafted roadmap to end the hostilities but stressed it needs revisions.
“Europe will contribute, also because a peace agreement cannot be reached without a European presence, because Europe has imposed sanctions on Russia, and therefore, to conclude a peace agreement, Europe must lift its own sanctions,” he said. Tajani also expressed hope that progress on security guarantees for Ukraine could allow for “peace by Christmas.”
The US-drafted plan reportedly includes provisions for Ukraine to remain outside NATO, return parts of Donbass under Russian control, freeze front lines in Kherson and Zaporozhye, cap Ukraine’s military size, and provide sanctions relief for Russia. Ukrainian officials have reportedly agreed to the plan in principle, while Russia has received the outline but has yet to engage in substantive discussions with Washington.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed public speculation as “an information bacchanalia,” emphasizing that Moscow avoids “megaphone diplomacy.” Russian officials say the economy has adjusted to Western sanctions in place since 2014, significantly intensified after 2022, but remain open to foreign business, except for entities directly supporting the Ukrainian army.
