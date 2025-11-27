403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lukashenko Warns of Growing Military Pressure on Belarus
(MENAFN) President Alexander Lukashenko cautioned on Thursday that Western governments are generating escalating military risks along Belarus’ frontier, during an address to fellow leaders of a regional coalition in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
He noted that Belarus increasingly perceives itself as a “besieged fortress” amid expanding defense budgets throughout Europe—most notably in Germany and Poland—combined with what he characterized as antagonistic public statements.
Lukashenko asserted that “Western politicians are deliberately preparing for war,” emphasizing what he views as a deliberate buildup of confrontation.
He also reproached actions by Western nations designed to marginalize Minsk, including limitations on borders and airspace, as well as ongoing deliveries of weapons to Ukraine.
These arms, he contended, are now “spreading all over the world,” further contributing to disorder beyond the immediate battlefield.
He attributed the wider geopolitical upheaval to “tectonic shifts in international relations” and the near-complete collapse of global arms-control structures, remnants of which he said have been made ineffective by pervasive suspicion and conflict.
Lukashenko reiterated that Minsk supports initiatives aimed at easing frictions and aspires to revive international discussions on security matters.
He offered these comments at a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), whose participants include Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.
During the same event, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow plans to assist allies in bolstering their defensive strength with Russian armaments tested in real combat.
He noted that Belarus increasingly perceives itself as a “besieged fortress” amid expanding defense budgets throughout Europe—most notably in Germany and Poland—combined with what he characterized as antagonistic public statements.
Lukashenko asserted that “Western politicians are deliberately preparing for war,” emphasizing what he views as a deliberate buildup of confrontation.
He also reproached actions by Western nations designed to marginalize Minsk, including limitations on borders and airspace, as well as ongoing deliveries of weapons to Ukraine.
These arms, he contended, are now “spreading all over the world,” further contributing to disorder beyond the immediate battlefield.
He attributed the wider geopolitical upheaval to “tectonic shifts in international relations” and the near-complete collapse of global arms-control structures, remnants of which he said have been made ineffective by pervasive suspicion and conflict.
Lukashenko reiterated that Minsk supports initiatives aimed at easing frictions and aspires to revive international discussions on security matters.
He offered these comments at a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), whose participants include Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.
During the same event, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow plans to assist allies in bolstering their defensive strength with Russian armaments tested in real combat.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment