Shinhan Bank Explores Increased Project Financing In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KAZAKH INVEST held a meeting with Shinhan Bank to discuss opportunities for expanding financial cooperation, the agency said, Trend reports.

The talks were led by KAZAKH INVEST Deputy Chairman Madiyar Sultanbek and Shinhan Bank Deputy CEO and Head of the Global Business Group Seung Hyeon Seo.

The sides discussed expanding the bank's involvement in financing investment projects supported by KAZAKH INVEST, including initiatives in industry, processing, logistics, digital services, and the green economy.

“Shinhan Bank is one of Asia's most stable and technologically advanced banks, and its presence in Kazakhstan opens new opportunities to finance investment initiatives. We are ready to support the bank's expansion and the development of new instruments for investors,” Sultanbek said.

Shinhan Bank representatives expressed readiness to broaden cooperation, including participation in structuring financing for large-scale projects through KAZAKH INVEST. The parties agreed to continue dialogue and develop concrete mechanisms for future collaboration.

Shinhan Bank, part of Shinhan Financial Group, is one of South Korea's largest financial holdings. In Kazakhstan, Shinhan operates through its subsidiary, Shinhan Bank Kazakhstan, providing corporate and investment financing services. During the meeting, the bank outlined its current activities in the country and offered recommendations on the new Tax Code, stressing the importance of balanced and predictable conditions for investors and financial institutions.