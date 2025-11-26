Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (November 2729, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is the place to be this weekend as the month of November winds down. Get ready to wrap up the month with a weekend full of entertainment for all ages! From live music and adrenaline-pumping sprint shootouts to captivating shows and exciting recreational activities, there's something for everyone

Expect an action-packed schedule and unforgettable moments that promise non-stop fun and excitement for all!

Najwa Karam Live November 28, 2025

9pm – 11:50pm

Al Mayassa Theatre, Al Luqta St, Ar Rayyan

Get ready for an unforgettable night with the Lebanese multi-platinum icon and superstar, Najwa Karam, whose dazzling voice and unique fusion of Lebanese and Arabic music have earned her global acclaim with more than 60 million albums sold. For tickets, click here.

Doha International Coffee Exhibition 2025

From November 27- 29 2025

10am - 7pm

QNCC, Exhibition Hall 9, Al Luqta St, Ar Rayyan

Discover over 250 exhibitors representing more than 20 countries, showcasing the finest coffee products, cutting-edge equipment, and industry services - all under one roof at QNCC. Register here.

Tunisian Nights: Mohamed Jebali November 27, 2025

8:30pm

Abdul Aziz Nasser Theatre

Tunisian singer Mohamed Jebali will be offering a selection of his well-known songs along with tunes rooted in his musical heritage, in a special evening bringing together Arab audiences in a refined cultural setting. Click here to buy tickets.

Tunisian Nights: Fawzi Ben Gamra November 28, 2025

9pm

Abdul Aziz Nasser Theatre

Expect a lively and joyous evening uniting the Tunisian audience in a festive atmosphere with Tunisian pop singer Fawzi Ben Gamra as he performs a selection of his popular songs and upbeat pop rhythms. Click here to buy tickets.

Formula 1® Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025

From November 28 - 30, 2025

Lusail International Circuit

Get ready for the high-stakes thrill of F1 Qatar at the Lusail International circuit where the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025 delivers the season's final sprint race. With Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut, Andrea Kimi Antonelli joining Mercedes, and six rookies entering the grid, this year's GP Qatar promises to be unforgettable. Get your tickets for the Formula 1® live here.

Brouq Events From November 26, 2025 – January 17, 2026

Zekreet

Discover the captivating Brouq, a unique desert destination offering an exclusive experience full of fun and activites. Explore Desert Escape near Our Habitas Ras Abrouq Resort with your loved ones, where you can indulge in exquisite dining, glamping and cultural experiences-all set against the breathtaking desert landscape.

Prices start from 30 QAR. Click here for tickets.

Headliners: Elyanna and Dana Al Meer Lusail City Stage, Zone 1

November 28, 2025

9pm - 10pm

Elyanna, a Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter, gained recognition with projects like 'Elyanna' and 'Elyanna II'. She blends alternative pop with Middle Eastern influences, shaping a unique global sound.

Dana Al Meer is a Qatari singer, composer, and cultural ambassador known for performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup ceremonies. She is the director of Music Lab Qatar, an institute that promotes cultural education and nurtures young talent.

To purchase ticket, click here

Doha's Pre-Basel Moment: Here are the current exhibitions shaping Qatar's art season

Read Also

FEI Group VII Finals From November 27 - 29, 2025

Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab

The FEI Group VII Finals is a prestigious regional championship that brings together the top riders from the Middle East and North Africa Region. Click for more details

Supernova

Athletes Universe, Qatar

November 28 - 29, 2025

2pm – 4pm daily

Competing across 3 intense rounds, 12 teams & 12 seats will battle for supremacy, testing their strength, stamina, and determination in a truly unforgettable showdown. The event will feature two categories: Individual Endurance with Muscle-Ups ( Exclusively for GCC) and Team Endurance without Muscle-Ups (Exclusively for Qataris)

No tickets needed. For details, click here.

Colorway Marathon Aspire Zone

November 28, 2025

5am - 11am

The 1st Edition of Colorway Marathon is organized by 360 Hospitality and Events. It is aimed at promoting a safer, fun and environmentally friendly Color Run for all the participants from kids to adults.

Participants will run distances ranging from 20km to 1km. Every runner gets:



Drawstring Bag

ID Sling

Aluminum Water Bottle Finisher Medal

Get your tickets here.

Mohanad Science Show November 28, 2025

Lusail Marina

Mohanad Science engages children through the power of interactive science demonstration. The interactive science activities bring the magic and wonder of science into children's lives, helping them build a foundation of science knowledge with hands-on activities. Get more details here.

DFF Films November 27 - 29, 2025

5pm - 11pm

Different locations

DFF is a vibrant meeting point for international cinema enthusiasts and a platform for powerful stories to be shared. The festival's dynamic programming includes official film competitions with international juries and awards that extend the reach of films to wider audiences.

Ticket: A physical ticket is required to gain entry to all ticketed screenings and events and you can get more info.