5 New Rules Under UAE Personal Status Law To Resolve Family Disputes Faster, Protect Children

The UAE Federal Judicial Council has rolled out five new regulations under the Personal Status Law to to unify family justice procedures and accelerate digital transformation across federal courts.

The new rules, under Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2024, regulate arbitrators' work, family guidance, visitation rights, affidavits and authentications, and Sharia marriage officers.

The goal is to make processes faster, protect children better, and help families resolve disputes amicably, all while moving toward a fully digital, future-ready justice system. The announcement marks a significant shift in the family justice system, unifying its procedures at the federal court level.

Included in these regulations is Resolution No. (66) of 2025 on the Regulation of Work of Arbitrators, which defines conditions for their selection and the mechanisms of their role in resolving marital disputes and submitting their reports to the court. Also included is the Resolution No. (67) of 2025 on the Family Guidance Regulation, which grants family counsellors a broader role in resolving disputes amicably and gives their agreements the force of an executive deed.

Moreover, Resolution No. (68) of 2025 on Visitation Regulation was introduced to provide a clear legal framework for visitation rules while prioritising the child's psychological and social well-being. Resolution No. (69) of 2025 concerning Affidavits and Authentications was also introduced to promote reliance on electronic authentication and ensure the highest levels of reliability and easy access to data.

Additionally, Resolution No. (70) of 2025 on the Regulation of Sharia Marriage Officers, outlines licensing conditions and controls for concluding marriage contracts electronically using digital signatures, while also permitting remote completion of contracts.

Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Federal Judiciary Council and Minister of Justice, stressed that this initiative marks a significant step forward in establishing a progressive family justice system tailored to the needs of Emirati society.

These changes matter because they put families at the heart of the justice system. By making processes faster and more digital, the UAE is ensuring that disputes are resolved with less stress and more fairness.

The reforms also support the country's plan to make 2026 the“Year of the Family,” a national initiative to strengthen family bonds and values. At the same time, they align with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which focuses on building a cohesive society and modern institutions that serve people better.