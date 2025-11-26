Azerbaijan's Cultural Heritage Promoted At Luxembourg Int'l Bazaar

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani stand has been successfully presented by LuxAz Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Friendship Association at the Luxembourg International Bazaar, Azernews reports.

The stand, presented with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium, attracted considerable attention from visitors.

Azerbaijan has been a regular participant at this prestigious charity fair for 15 years, significantly contributing to the promotion of our country's cultural heritage, cuisine, and national values.

The event, which saw nearly 40,000 visitors and featured 63 stands, was also attended by Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Xavier Bettel, who visited the Azerbaijan stand. During his visit, Azerbaijani products were showcased, and he was provided with detailed information about our culture and the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

One of the notable achievements this year was the election of Seymur Ahmadov, the head of the Azerbaijan stand, to the Executive Committee of the International Bazaar's Organising Committee. This marked the first time Azerbaijan had been represented at such an organisational level, strengthening the country's presence compared to previous years.

In addition to government support, the successful organisation of the Azerbaijan stand was made possible through the contributions of companies such as Silkway Cargo, Savalan, Ravira, AzGranta, Zira Naturals and Azersun Holding.