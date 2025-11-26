Vijay Deverakonda's Childhood Photo Goes Viral! Sathya Sai Baba Had Named This Now-Famous Star

Bhagavan Sathya Sai's 100th birthday was celebrated grandly. A Tollywood star hero, personally named by Sathya Sai, posted on social media remembering the Swami on his birth anniversary. Do you know who that hero is?

Sathya Sai Baba's centenary was celebrated grandly nationwide. On his 100th birthday, devotees sang bhajans. A Tollywood star posted an emotional note. Who is he?

That hero is Tollywood's 'Rowdy' hero, Vijay Deverakonda. He shared a rare photo with Sathya Sai Baba from his school days in Puttaparthi, which is now viral.

Vijay wrote: 'Happy Birthday, Swami. You named me 'Vijay Sai' when I was months old. That name gives me strength. Happy 100th birthday. You will live on forever.'

As Vijay's post went viral, fans and devotees praised his devotion. Known for his 'Rowdy' image from films like Arjun Reddy, many were surprised by his spiritual side.

Vijay Deverakonda is awaiting a big hit. He is also set to marry star Rashmika Mandanna soon, following their recent engagement. A wedding is expected next year.