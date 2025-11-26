'Not From A Comedy Club': Kunal Kamra's Photo Triggers BJP-Shiv Sena Outrage

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is once again at the centre of a political storm after he shared a photograph on social media wearing a T-shirt that appeared to mock the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The post quickly drew sharp criticism from BJP and Shiv Sena leaders, who called the post 'objectionable' and warned that police action could follow.

The controversy comes months after Kamra clashed with political leaders over remarks made during one of his shows. This time, the now viral photograph has opened another round of reactions from the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

Photo triggers reaction from BJP; police action hinted

The image shared by Kamra showed him wearing a black T-shirt displaying a dog image next to letters that many users believed referred to the RSS. Kamra, in his caption, wrote that the picture was 'not clicked at a comedy club'. In the pic, however, the complete letter 'R' is not visible, meaning the text could also read 'PSS'.

Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule reacted strongly, saying the government would not ignore such posts. He said the police would take action against anyone who uploads objectionable or insulting content on social media.

“The police would take action against anyone who puts out such objectionable posts,” Bawankule said, responding to Kamra's Monday post.

Shiv Sena leader insists on strong response

Shiv Sena cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat took an even stronger position. He said this was not the first time Kamra had targeted political leaders and claimed the comedian was now trying to attack the RSS directly.

Shirsat recalled that Kamra had earlier joked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "Earlier, he targeted Prime Minister Modi and Eknath Shinde, and now he has dared to directly attack the RSS. The BJP needs to respond to this," he said.

The minister added that the Shiv Sena had already responded to Kamra's comments made earlier this year and that a firm response was again necessary.

Past clashes resurface amid fresh row

This is not the first time Kamra has faced backlash from political groups in Maharashtra. In March, during a comedy show, Kamra modified the lyrics of a popular Hindi film song to mock Eknath Shinde's political journey. His remarks upset Shiv Sena workers.

Days after that show, workers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra had performed. They also damaged parts of the hotel building where the club operates. Images of the vandalism had gone viral at the time, sparking debate about freedom of speech and political intolerance.

That earlier clash has now resurfaced as political leaders connect the two incidents and accuse Kamra of repeatedly targeting their leaders and organisations.

Kamra has not removed the image from his social media pages. His supporters have argued that the T-shirt could have different interpretations, since the full lettering is not clearly visible. Many, however, have trolled the comedian on X for the gimmick. See some reactions here:

