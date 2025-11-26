Weblish Declares End Of Website Setup Fees For Small Businesses Worldwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Weblish, the world's first platform-based agency for small and medium enterprises, today announced the No Setup Fee Standard, a clear commitment to stop charging upfront website setup fees to small businesses. Under this standard, Weblish will build premium websites at no upfront cost and earn only through simple monthly subscriptions. Weblish is calling on agencies globally to follow the same model.

“Since the early days of the internet, small businesses have been told they must pay thousands just to get a website live,” said Ali Asad Naqvi, Founder and CEO of Weblish.“That era is over. If an agency truly believes in its capacity, it should be willing to earn that money over time by delivering outcomes, not by front-loading profit from one project to fund the next one.”

Lifting the“website tax” burden from small businesses

Traditional marketing agencies typically pile on significant setup costs for website design and development, often before the client has seen any performance or return. For many entrepreneurs, that can feel like a high-risk gamble with very little transparency.

Weblish believes these initial costs act as a“website tax” on small businesses. By removing upfront fees, the company aims to make it far easier and less risky for local businesses to establish a modern online presence.

“Most clients came to us after being presented with exorbitant quotes for a website they weren't even sure would perform,” Naqvi explained.“We flipped the model. We take responsibility for the build, they start on a manageable monthly plan, and if we do our job, they stay because it keeps paying off for them.”

The No Setup Fee Standard means Weblish commits to:

1. Zero upfront website build fees for small and mid-sized businesses

2. Bundling the website, hosting, and technical management into a monthly subscription

3. Aligning incentives around long-term performance, not one-time projects

4. Clear, simple pricing that small business owners can actually understand

Instead of being treated as a one-off project, the website becomes a living asset that Weblish keeps improving, updating, and optimizing as part of the ongoing subscription.

How Weblish keeps the build free?

Weblish can afford to offer websites without setup fees because it operates as a platform-based agency. The company uses shared technology, standard frameworks, and reusable marketing playbooks to deliver top-tier results at a lower internal cost.

With Weblish, businesses receive:

1. A cutting-edge, responsive website designed to turn visitors into calls, bookings, or inquiries

2. Ongoing management, security, and continuous content updates

3. Integrated SEO, content, social media, and email marketing

4. Simple monthly reporting that shows what is being done and what is improving

“When you organize your agency as a platform instead of a collection of one-off projects, you can think in years instead of weeks,” said Naqvi.“Our systems let us do the heavy lifting upfront and then earn it back over time through real, ongoing value.”

Our public goal is to save small businesses money when they are just starting out and need their capital to be deployed carefully.

To make the impact of the No Setup Fee Standard tangible, Weblish has set a clear aspiration: over the next few years, small businesses will save a significant amount in website design fees through Weblish's model and by inspiring other agencies to change how they charge.

“We're happy even if a business never hires Weblish but still asks its next agency why the setup fee is so high,” Naqvi pointed out.“If the No Setup Fee Standard changes how agencies think about small business clients, everyone wins.”

A simple pact any agency can sign

As part of this initiative, Weblish has introduced the No Setup Fee Standard as a straightforward pledge that any agency can sign. Agencies that sign commit to:

1. Reducing or eliminating large one-off setup fees for small business websites

2. Communicating clear and transparent monthly options that spread cost and risk more fairly

3. Measuring success through long-term client outcomes rather than one-off project invoices

Agencies that commit to the pledge will be listed on a public page on the Weblish website, making it easier for small business clients to find partners that share this mindset.

“We don't want to be the only ones on this path,” said Naqvi.“We want this to become the default option for small businesses when they deal with agencies.”

Early response from the market

Weblish's no-setup-fee, subscription-first model has already attracted strong interest from sectors such as healthcare, restaurants, beauty salons, and professional services that want agency-level execution without a huge initial investment.

One of the early customers, a barber shop in Galway, Ireland, noted:

“Before Weblish came into the picture, we were quoted more than 3,000 Euros just for a website. The fact that they would build it for free and then only charge a transparent monthly fee completely changed how we think about working with an agency.”

About Weblish

Weblish is a platform-based, subscription-first digital marketing and web management agency built specifically for small and mid-sized businesses. Weblish designs and builds premium websites at no upfront cost and then runs ongoing website management, SEO, social media, and email marketing for a simple monthly subscription. By combining shared technology, standardized processes, and tailored strategy, Weblish delivers agency-level results at a fraction of traditional agency costs and is on a mission to change how the agency industry serves small businesses.

