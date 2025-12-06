Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, Peru Strengthen Ties to Combat Crime

2025-12-06 02:56:37
(MENAFN) Rubio reiterated Washington's dedication to collaborating with Peru to safeguard essential mineral supply chains, as noted by Tommy Pigott, a spokesperson for the department.

He highlighted that, with the two nations approaching the 200th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026, the United States will continue to work with Peru across trade, space, and security sectors.

On the US social media platform X, Rubio stated that the discussion promoted joint actions to "disrupt transnational criminal organizations in our region, boost cooperation on critical minerals, and strengthen security cooperation."

Both senior diplomats pledged to cooperate on these priorities and recognized the necessity for enhanced regional collaboration, according to a statement from the Peruvian Foreign Ministry.

The statement also indicated that a senior delegation of US security specialists is scheduled to visit Lima next week to formulate a comprehensive strategy to tackle organized crime effectively.

Additionally, the meeting explored potential cooperation in aviation and space, while underlining the significance of deepening economic and trade connections between the two nations.

