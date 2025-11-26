Kajol And Twinkle Khanna Address Controversy Around 'Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle On Prime Video

Recently, the talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, hosted by Kajol Devgn and Twinkle Khanna, received enough backlash from certain sections of viewers that it came under the spotlight. Some fans as well as critics had mixed reactions toward some segments in the show, which kick-started a series of discussions regarding its content and format across social media platforms.

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna Address Controversy Around Two Much

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have now openly spoken about the criticisms against them.“In some parts of the show, we could have approached it differently," said Kajol. Twinkle said that while the intent of the show may have been to entertain and involve an audience, they understand that not everybody feels that way about every segment. Their stand shows some degree of accountability but goes on to also show their commitment toward further improvement based on feedback.

“And there's a disclaimer, which we should have had from the first episode, that nothing we say in this segment should be taken seriously. Please don't follow any of our advice in this segment." Kajol and Twinkle said as they think they should have had a disclaimer.

Intent Behind The Show

The two stars reiterated that Good Times is perhaps an informal discussion, filled with banter and personal gossip into celebrities' lives.“To offend or upset anybody was never our aim," stated Kajol. Twinkle said the feedback has been constructive, and the team is actively discussing ways to involve their audiences and make it engaging.

Fan Reactions

Fans responded positively to the stars' frank and humble attitude. Many felt it admirable that Kajol and Twinkle would acknowledge the concerns rather than dismissing them. The discussion on social media now turns to how public figures respond to criticism, with many commending the talk show hosts for their maturity and openness.